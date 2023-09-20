Star Wars: Ahsoka Brings Major Characters Into Live-Action

Star Wars: Ahsoka is largely a direct sequel to the events of Star Wars Rebels, with most of the characters of the animated series making their live-action debut at some point over the course of Ahsoka's first six episodes. The latest episode of the Rosario Dawson-starring series was no different, with a major piece of the animated canon making its debut during the events of Ahsoka Episode 6. As you might expect, full spoilers up ahead. Proceed with caution if you've yet to watch the latest episode of Ahsoka.

Earlier in the season, it was revealed Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) was a member of the Nightsisters, the fabled Witches of Dathomir that had a major presence in The Clone Wars animated series. Specializing in dark magic, the group often found themsleves at odds with Jedi, and their live-action debut followed suit. In fact, the group is now tied to Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and his fledgling army.

"I will tell you this because I don't want to spoil it for people: she's definitely got issues. She's cold-hearted, but she's absolutely still very loyal to Thrawn and that's not going to stop. She's extremely dedicated to him," Inosanto told ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis of her character earlier this year. "I also think audiences are going to be surprised because they get to explore her background more and that's really cool."

