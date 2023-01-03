The First Star Wars LEGO Sets Of 2023 Are On Sale Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A new month and a new year brings new LEGO sets, and if you're a Star Wars fan you'll be happy to know that there are four new releases for January 2023 that are in-stock and shipping now. The collection includes the first TIE Bomber LEGO set in ages, a Microfighter, a Battle Pack, and a BrickHeadz release. A breakdown of these new releases can be found below, along with several options for ordering. Note that US shipping at Entertainment Earth is free in January 2023 with the code FREESHIP39.

LEGO 75347 Star Wars TIE Bomber ($64.99 / 625 pieces): See on Amazon / LEGO / Entertainment Earth – Features an opening minifigure cockpit, a warhead bay with torpedo-dropping function for 4 torpedoes (the set includes 6 buildable torpedoes) and 2 stud shooters. Includes minifigures of Darth Vader, Vice Admiral Sloane, and a TIE Bomber Pilot. A Gonk Droid LEGO figure rounds out the collection.

LEGO 75345 Star Wars 501st Clone Troopers Battle Pack ($19.99 – 119 pieces) – See on Amazon / LEGO / Entertainment Earth: Features a brick-built AV-7 anti-vehicle cannon with adjustable legs, an elevating cannon, a spring-loaded shooter and a seat for a LEGO minifigure. The minifugure lineup includes a 501st Officer, a 501st Clone Specialist, and 2 501st Heavy Troopers.

LEGO 75344 Star Wars Boba Fett's Starship Microfighter ($9.99 – 85 pieces) – See on Amazon / LEGO / Entertainment Earth: Features an opening cockpit with space for a minifigure (Boba Fett is included), 2 flick shooters, and adjustable wings for flight and landing.

LEGO 40615 Tusken Raider BrickHeadz ($9.99 – 152 pieces): See at LEGO: Tusken Raider BrickHeadz in Star Wars: A New Hope outfit, with a gaffi stick and a blaster.

You can check out more new LEGO sets for January 2023 here on Amazon and here at the LEGO Shop.