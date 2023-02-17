The Mandalorian Director Peyton Reed Reveals New Photo of Mark Hamill and Baby Yoda

✖

December will mark one year since the second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian came to and an end, but a new episode of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, "Making of the Season 2 Finale," was released this week, and revealed some interesting behind-the-scenes facts about the series. Fans got to see some new behind-the-scenes footage of Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker, and it was revealed in the new documentary episode that director Peyton Reed used Jedi Master and High Council member Plo Koon in the concept art for The Mandalorian finale in order to hide the fact that Luke was going to show up. Reed, who directed two episodes of the second season, also took to Twitter today to share a behind-the-scenes photo of Hamill with Grogu AKA Baby Yoda.

"Thanks again, ⁦@HamillHimself⁩, for an unforgettable experience. ❤️," Reed wrote. You can check out the photo below:

You can read the Disney Gallery description below:

"In last year’s Season 2 finale of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, the appearance of a young Luke Skywalker was one of the biggest reveals and best-kept secrets of the acclaimed show thus far. The story of the cutting-edge technology used to bring Luke back is the subject of a special extra episode of Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Watch the new clip, featuring fan-favorite Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker, from the Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian – 'Making of the Season 2 Finale.' The second season of The Mandalorian was recognized with 24 nominations at this year’s Emmy awards, including Best Drama Series. Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian – 'Making of the Season 2 Finale' will premiere on August 25th exclusively on Disney+."

In addition to episodes of The Mandalorian, Reed is also known for helming the Ant-Man films for Marvel. In fact, his first episode of the Star Wars series featured an Ant-Man easter egg. Reed recently went into production on Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which will see the return of Paul Rudd as Ant-Man/Scott Lang, Evangeline Lilly as Wasp/Hope Van Dyne, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, and Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne. Jonathan Majors is joining the cast as Kang the Conqueror and Kathryn Newton has been cast as the new Cassie Lang.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian will be back on Disney+ in 2022. You can check out more behind-the-scenes reveals from Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian now streaming on Disney+. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is currently scheduled to be released on February 17, 2023.