The Mandalorian: Katee Sackhoff Reveals Which Bo-Katan Stunt She Does Herself

Katee Sackhoff first voiced Bo-Katan Kryze in the fourth season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and she went on to play the character in live-action in Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Of course, Bo-Katan isn't the first badass woman Sackhoff has played in a sci-fi series. She also played Kara Thrace/Starbuck in Battlestar Galactica from 2004 to 2009. However, things were a bit different for Sackhoff back then. In a recent interview with StarWars.com, the actor explained how it was hard to find body doubles to match her during the BSG days. While things have changed during The Mandalorian, there is still one stunt Sackhoff likes to do herself.

"When I started in this industry, it was really hard to find doubles to match me," Sackhoff explained. "You know, I was always just slightly bigger than most of the women around that were actors at the time and the stunt doubles, they just couldn't find anyone. I was doubled by a man at one point ... It was literally me doing my own stunts because the match was not perfect, and I wanted it to look believable."

Sackhoff added, "I've realized that, number one, I don't bounce back as well as I used to ... But also, I think that if I take my ego out of it and, and acknowledge that we are trying to create the best character and the most realistic, amazing, crazy-tough woman in the world, in this character... I can't do all of that and that would be egotistical to think that I can. So, there were a few different women in this suit this year, and every one of them served a phenomenal purpose to make Bo as fierce as possible ... I have a wicked knee slide! Every once in a while, when I can do a knee slide, I definitely do a knee slide."

What's Next For Bo-Katan in The Mandalorian?

Bo-Katan is currently at a crossroads. Her plans to restore herself as the rightful ruler of Mandalore were thwarted when Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) ended up with the Darksaber. Since the weapon can only be won in combat, the second season finale had fans thinking Bo-Katan would be coming for Din and the weapon, but the premiere revealed that she has given up on her quest. Now, the Children of the Watch have invited her to be a part of their cult.

"She truly is alone and has nowhere to go," Sackoff told Dagobah Dispatch. "To be immediately accepted by people is new for her. She may or may not be trying to figure out if that's a place where she should potentially stay." When asked if Bo still wants to rule Mandalore, Sackoff replied, "I truly believe at this point that she hopes someone else steps up. She doesn't want the responsibility. The responsibility cost her everything ... Leading didn't work, so maybe fitting in will."

"We have to go back to see why she's doing what she's doing," Sackhoff previously told Deadline. "This is a person who has fought, fought against her own people. She's fought forever and she realizes that doesn't work. You can't continue to fight amongst yourselves. I think with Din – I don't know if I'll go as far as to say that she respects and trusts him – but she doesn't not. He's done nothing. If didn't have the Darksaber, he's done nothing that would make him her enemy. I think that is her problem is that she realizes that she's not going to fight her people anymore. She's not going to fight someone who she doesn't have a reason to fight. Every single possibility, every place that she's at right now, every direction she's done before didn't work before. That's what she's trying to figure out."

The first four episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian's third season are streaming on Disney+.