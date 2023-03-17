The Mandalorian: Katee Sackhoff Reveals Why Bo-Katan Didn't Tell Mando About the Mythosaur

In the second episode of The Mandalorian's third season, "Chapter 18: The Mines of Mandalore," Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu travel to Mandalore, which led to them seeking out the help of Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff). Bo-Katan saved Mando from being captured and then joined him on his quest to wade into the Living Waters in order to be redeemed for taking off his helmet. Unfortunately, Mando was pulled under the water, and Bo-Katan had to save him once again. Beneath the waters was a Mythosaur, which only Bo-Katan saw. However, in the next episode, "Chapter 19: The Convert," Bo chose not to tell Mando about the creature. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly's Dagobah Dispatch podcast, Sackhoff explained why Bo kept the Mythosaur to herself.

"She doesn't trust necessarily what she saw," Sackhoff shared. "She might have thought that she imagined it," adding, "there's so many things that she's trying to process in her head that I don't necessarily think that it's something that she wants to tell anyone about right now." Sackhoff went on to explain that while Bo respects Din, she's naturally cagey and probably isn't ready to entrust him with such a big secret.

What's Next For Bo-Katan?

Bo-Katan is currently at a crossroads. Her plans to restore herself as the rightful ruler of Mandalore were thwarted when Din ended up with the Darksaber. Since the weapon can only be won in combat, the second season finale had fans thinking Bo-Katan would be coming for Din and the weapon, but the premiere revealed that she has given up on her quest. In the latest episode, The Armourer (Emily Swallow) offered Bo-Katan a place in the Watch since she also entered the Living Waters and hasn't taken off her helmet since. For now, it's unclear if she will accept the offer.

"She truly is alone and has nowhere to go," Sackoff told Dagobah Dispatch. "To be immediately accepted by people is new for her. She may or may not be trying to figure out if that's a place where she should potentially stay." When asked if Bo still wants to rule Mandalore, Sackoff replied, "I truly believe at this point that she hopes someone else steps up. She doesn't want the responsibility. The responsibility cost her everything ... Leading didn't work, so maybe fitting in will."

"We have to go back to see why she's doing what she's doing," Sackhoff previously told Deadline. "This is a person who has fought, fought against her own people. She's fought forever and she realizes that doesn't work. You can't continue to fight amongst yourselves. I think with Din – I don't know if I'll go as far as to say that she respects and trusts him – but she doesn't not. He's done nothing. If didn't have the Darksaber, he's done nothing that would make him her enemy. I think that is her problem is that she realizes that she's not going to fight her people anymore. She's not going to fight someone who she doesn't have a reason to fight. Every single possibility, every place that she's at right now, every direction she's done before didn't work before. That's what she's trying to figure out."

The first three episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian's third season are streaming on Disney+.