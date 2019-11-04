Ming-Na Wen’s Character in The Mandalorian Revealed

It was revealed earlier this year that Agents of SHIELD and Mulan star Ming-Na Wen had a role in the highly-anticipated Star Wars series The Mandalorian, which arrives next week on the Disney+ streaming service. Wen has long been a favorite amongst fans so the hype surrounding her live-action Star Wars debut couldn’t be higher, but no one has known exactly what kind of character she’ll be playing on the show. That changed on Monday morning when a new photo and teaser offered the first details about Wen’s role.

Vanity Fair has confirmed that Ming-Na Wen will be playing an assassin named Fennec Shand on The Mandalorian. She will apparently cross path’s with the main character (played by Pedro Pascal) about halfway through the first season, so don’t expect to see Wen in action on launch day.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We got our inspiration really from the name. The idea of a fennec fox came to mind,” Wen said to Vanity Fair. “She’s tricky, and yet she’s able to maneuver and survive, and be stealthy — so very graceful and agile. I just love that whole image with the name.”

What we don’t know about Fennec Shand is whether she will be a protagonist or antagonist in the greater universe of Star Wars. Much like other mercenaries and bounty hunters from the franchise, Shand’s motives are a bit of a mystery.

“Thinking that she’s a mercenary, it can go either way,” Wen added, comparing her new character to the legendary Han Solo. “She is definitely someone who’s loyal to herself.”

’Your name will be legendary’

New teaser for ’The Mandalorian’

pic.twitter.com/IoCTdIwtSh — Culture Crave 🎥 (@CultureCrave) November 4, 2019

In a new teaser for The Mandalorian, which you can watch above, Shand is seen at the end telling Pascal’s masked bounty hunter, “Your name will be legendary.”

Are you looking forward to The Mandalorian? What do you think of Ming-Na Wen’s new character? Let us know in the comments!

The Mandalorian will debut with the launch of Disney+ on November 12th.