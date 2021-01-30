The Mandalorian Star Rosario Dawson Reveals Insane Process to Become Ahsoka Tano

✖

The second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian came to an end last month, and fans of the series are eager to see the many new Disney+ shows that Lucasfilm has in the works. One such series will be Star Wars: Ahsoka, which will follow the character who was made famous in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. During The Mandalorian, the part was played by Rosario Dawson, who will continue to portray the character in the new series, which is expected to tie in with both The Mandalorian and the upcoming Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic. Dawson recently took to social media to share a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into becoming Ahsoka Tano.

"Happy #AhsokaTanoDay ! Thank you @Ashley_Eckstein for bringing Ahsoka to life for us all. It’s one of the greatest honors & privileges of my life to share this remarkable character w/ the world alongside you," Dawson wrote. The star included a video of herself getting into make-up, which looks super intense. You can check it out in the tweet below:

"I'm just really glad that [Ahsoka] lived, that we've been able to continue growing with her. I think that she's so special,” Dawson previously told StarWars.com. "So many of the wonderful, awesome Jedi that we love and have gotten their stories told, are male, and you saw them older. When you got to see Anakin grow up it made such a huge difference."

She continued. "I think as people grew with her and aged with her and the story, they grew themselves, and evolved. I think it gives complexity to good and bad and right and wrong in a way that we don’t always get to have story-wise. It’s just fantasy. And I think she represents something stronger than that, about will and determination and audacity and tenacity. She really has pushed herself and evolved in a way that I think her heroine story is one that is not easy to find in other spaces. It’s really cool to see her still out there on quests and having things teased about that world still being very much alive."

