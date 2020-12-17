Star Wars Fans Predict What Will Happen in The Mandalorian Season Two Finale
Tomorrow brings the season two finale of The Mandalorian and with a few hours left before its premiere fans are reeling from wondering what will happen. There are a lot of unanswered questions that could be addressed, or perhaps teased further, which viewers are ready to see answered. What will happen with Grogu while in custody with The Empire? Will Boba Fett survive the final episode and head off to his own series? Will Ahsoka Tano and Bo-Katan return? Who will land on Tython to answer Grogu's call through The Force? We've assembled the many varied predictions that fans have tweeted it out below!
The only thing we know for sure about tomorrow's episode and the last one of the year is that Ant-Man helmer Peyton Reed is back in the director's chair. Speaking during an interview for the upcoming film Wonder Woman 1984, series star Pedro Pascal was asked about the final episode and though he didn't offer any plot points he did confirm that Reed directed the episode, his second of the season.
"What's amazing about it is the work that's getting put out there by the directors. The last episode of Season 2 of The Mandalorian is Peyton Reed," Pascal told ExtraTV. "Rick Famuyiwa just put out the current episode. Patty Jenkins has Wonder Woman and obviously Robert Rodriguez with We Can Be Heroes; I got real lucky. I've been around some really talented human beings."
Are you looking forward to the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian? Who do you think will show up on Tython? Let us know in the comments!
Give us Thrawn
Mandalorian Season Finale Predictions:
• Boba Fett turns on Din Djarin & Company.— Jake Dwyer (@JacobgDwyer) December 17, 2020
• Din Djarin & Company get their butt’s kicked & don’t get Grogu back.
• Thrawn shows up.
• Cal Kestis is revealed to be the Jedi looking for Grogu.#TheMandalorian #ThisIsTheWay
The Beskar spear will land....somewhere
My prediction for this weeks #Mandalorian finale:
Din is chucking that spear at someone like so: pic.twitter.com/yVnSKr9UaL— Grey Warden of Concord Dawn⚜️🦋⚔️ (@Tchalla_Fett) December 15, 2020
Boba Fett vs Mace Windu
Some unlikely predictions for the #Mandalorian Season 2 finale since I’m bored out of my mind waiting for it:
•Mace Windu is the Jedi that received #Grogu’s message
•Boba Fett attempts to get revenge on Windu but dies in the process
•Mando takes ownership of the Slave I pic.twitter.com/MZ87lw49cd— 𝐸 🗽 (@gerritcolestan) December 17, 2020
Ez̶ra Bridger is happening
Here's my prediction for The Mandalorian finale this Friday:
Ez̶ra Bridger.
(Not a typo.) pic.twitter.com/rDX8ktRUGA— 𝗖𝗼𝗋𝖾𝗒 𝗩𝗶𝗱𝖺𝗅 🦠 (@CoreyVidal) December 16, 2020
Boba Fett is a goner
Mandalorian season finale predictions
* boba fett's self sacrifice saving the child or din
* grogu will momentarily tap into the dark side of the force like Cere Junda did
*. Moff gideon v mando/darksaber v beskar spear
* possible romance between cara dune and Fennec Shand— Darth_spidey (@kat_darth) December 16, 2020
Any Star Wars: Dark Forces fans out here?
Mandalorian Season 2 Finale prediction:
Grogu's connection he made on the summit pays off. In a moment of desperation, a Jedi appears.
Space Jesus himself, Kyle Katarn.
"Dark Troopers? I hate those guys."— Dave at Heroic Replicas (@HeroicReplicas) December 17, 2020
Kylo is coming
With Grogu in the background, you'll see the back of the figure enter the frame, pause briefly, and then a red crossguard lightsaber blade will ignite. Then cut to credits.— Jamie Geysbeek (@jamiegphoto) December 17, 2020
What's the title though?
My prediction the @themandalorian Season Finale title— YodatheHobbit (@YodatheHobbit) December 16, 2020
Grogu helps
I've got a prediction for the season finale of the mandalorian. Din rescues grogu but in a duel with moff Gideon, he's stabbed with the dark saber and is about to die but grogu uses force healing powers to save him.— alex🧑🌾 (offseason szn😔) (@alexhm225) December 12, 2020
Cliffhanger ON A CLIFFHANGER
Prediction:
Tomorrows Mandalorian season finale will end with a lightsaber, but leave us on a cliff hanger to who might be wielding it.
The Christmas special will be out of continuity so we wont get answers and will be left hype as all hell for a year.— HomeBuck (@HomeBuck_) December 17, 2020