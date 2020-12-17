Star Wars Fans Predict What Will Happen in The Mandalorian Season Two Finale

Tomorrow brings the season two finale of The Mandalorian and with a few hours left before its premiere fans are reeling from wondering what will happen. There are a lot of unanswered questions that could be addressed, or perhaps teased further, which viewers are ready to see answered. What will happen with Grogu while in custody with The Empire? Will Boba Fett survive the final episode and head off to his own series? Will Ahsoka Tano and Bo-Katan return? Who will land on Tython to answer Grogu's call through The Force? We've assembled the many varied predictions that fans have tweeted it out below!

The only thing we know for sure about tomorrow's episode and the last one of the year is that Ant-Man helmer Peyton Reed is back in the director's chair. Speaking during an interview for the upcoming film Wonder Woman 1984, series star Pedro Pascal was asked about the final episode and though he didn't offer any plot points he did confirm that Reed directed the episode, his second of the season.

"What's amazing about it is the work that's getting put out there by the directors. The last episode of Season 2 of The Mandalorian is Peyton Reed," Pascal told ExtraTV. "Rick Famuyiwa just put out the current episode. Patty Jenkins has Wonder Woman and obviously Robert Rodriguez with We Can Be Heroes; I got real lucky. I've been around some really talented human beings."

