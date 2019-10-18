The Mandalorian’s Taika Waititi Celebrates Becoming Another Funko Pop

Taika Waititi, the filmmaker best known for directing Thor: Raganrok, is having a dynamite year. Not only did his latest film, Jojo Rabbit, open last night to positive reviews, but it was also recently announced that he’ll be helming the next Thor film in addition to some other exciting projects. Waititi is also directing an episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, the upcoming Disney+ show that is set to premiere the day the streaming service launches. In addition to directing an episode, he will also be voicing IG-11 in the series. Waititi took to Twitter yesterday to share a photo of the new IG-11 Funko Pop, which marks yet another one of his characters getting immortalized as a toy (he also voiced Korg in the MCU, who has his own Funko).

“I have become another toy. #mandalorian #IG11 #StarWars,” Waititi wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many people commented on the post:

“Look forward to meeting this bucket o’ bolts!,” @alexjkane wrote.

“They captured your likeness perfectly,” @benjaminhunter joked.

“I’m glad this wasn’t a picture of Funko Hitler,” @WTHolder added.

In case you missed it, Waititi is not only the director of Jojo Rabbit, but he’s also playing a child’s imaginary version of Hitler. The new film also stars Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie, Scarlett Johansson, Sam Rockwell, Stephen Merchant, Alfie Allen, and Rebel Wilson.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian will be premiering on Disney+ next month, and will see Pedro Pascal as the titular bounty hunter, who travels the outer reaches of the lawless galaxy, surviving as a mercenary-for-hire. The series is set shortly after the events of the original trilogy of films and is expected to have a unique approach to the franchise. The cast also includes Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Nick Nolte, Omid Abtahi, Emily Swallow, and Werner Herzog.

Waititi’s next project is Next Goal Wins, which will be based on the documentary of the same name. He’ll also be returning to Marvel to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. Not only will this be the first time a Marvel Cinematic Universe hero will get a fourth installment to their respective franchise within the franchise, but it will also see the return of Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, and Tessa Thompson as King Valkyrie.

Jojo Rabbit is currently playing in theaters everywhere, The Mandalorian premieres on November 12th, and Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theaters on November 5, 2021.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.