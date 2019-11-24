The Mandalorian Director Bryce Dallas Howard Compares Baby Yoda to Her Cat

The first-ever live-action Star Wars series, Star Wars: The Mandalorian, premiered this month and there’s one character who instantly won over the Internet. In the show’s pilot, the Mandalorian encounters his newest bounty, which turns out to be a baby who is the same unknown species as Yoda. Folks have taken to calling the little creature “Baby Yoda” and everyone, including people directly involved with the show, are smitten. Ming-Na Wen, who will soon be seen on the series as Fennec Shand, posted some love for the character. Now, Bryce Dallas Howard, who directed an episode of the series, is comparing the little dude to her cat, Lucy. In the post, she also expressed how difficult it was to keep Baby Yoda a secret.

“Is it just me or does my cat Lucy look like baby Yoda?? (Which by the way, the most difficult spoiler to keep, this was 😉),” Howard wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many people commented on the post:

“I see the resemblance for sure,” @waffleshill wrote.

“A little angrier than Baby Yoda though,” @lastchancehero noted.

“Paint it green and then take another picture. I’ll wait,” @lona.lynn joked.

In addition to Howard, other episodes of The Mandalorian will be directed by Rick Famuyiwa (Dope, The Chi), Deborah Chow (Jessica Jones, Better Call Saul), Dave Filoni (Star Wars: Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), and Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, What We Do in the Shadows), who is also voicing IG-11 on the show. The series is set to star Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones, Kingsman: The Golden Circle) in the titular role. He will be joined by actors Gina Carano (Deadpool, Fast & Furious 6), Carl Weathers (Rocky, Predator), Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad, The Jungle Book), Nick Nolte (48 Hrs., Warrior), and Werner Herzog (Jack Reacher, Metalocalypse).

The first three episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian are now streaming on Disney+.