The Rise of Skywalker’s Billy Dee Williams Says He’s “Honored” to be a Part of Star Wars

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is finally hitting theaters in a couple of weeks, and it will serve as the final installment to the Skywalker Saga, which began with the original film back in 1977. The new movie will see the return of some of the original film’s actors, including Billy Dee Williams, who is best known for playing Lando Calrissian. This will mark Williams’ first time donning the cape since 1983, and he’s been posting lots of Star Wars content on Twitter to promote the movie. This morning, the cast and director of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker gathered in California for a press conference, and Williams shared an image of the event.

As one chapter ends…the journey continues. I’m so honored to be a part of the legacy#TheRiseOfSkywalker pic.twitter.com/SkcQY8p4gT — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) December 4, 2019

“As one chapter ends…the journey continues. I’m so honored to be a part of the legacy,” Williams wrote.

The actor also retweeted a clip from Geeks of Color which shows him explaining that he didn’t rewatch any of the original movies to prepare.

@ava asks @realbdw how it felt to return as Lando. “Did you watch any of the older movies?” “Nope” “So you just slipped back into it?” “Yep”. What a king #TheRiseOfSkywalker pic.twitter.com/Vs6nG4kqDj — Geeks of Color (@GeeksOfColor) December 4, 2019

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. According to the director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

During the Episode IX panel at Star Wars Celebration this year, Abrams teased what fans can expect from the upcoming movie:

“The movie doesn’t pick up immediately after the last film,” he shared. “Some time has passed. This movie is an adventure the group goes on together. One of the great things about getting to work on the movie is the dynamic between all of the characters. They’re amazing together, and it’s something I’m excited for you all to see.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.