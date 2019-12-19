The Rise of Skywalker’s John Boyega Reveals His Favorite Star Wars Character

✖

John Boyega is currently busy promoting the final installment to the Skywalker Saga, in which he plays the stormtrooper-turned-rebel, Finn. Boyega has been doing interviews about Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker as well as sharing some delightful content on Instagram that ranges from FinnPoe content to silly videos. The actor's latest interview was with The Sunday Times Style, where he answered questions about Star Wars as well as fashion. During the video, Boyega revealed his favorite Star Wars character.

"Han Solo is my favorite Star Wars character, period," Boyega revealed.

We thought for sure Boyega was going to say Anakin Skywalker was his favorite because he recently had a controversial tweet that claimed Anakin was stronger with the Force than Rey. However, Han is a great choice and we respect it!

In addition to Boyega, the upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to the director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

During the Episode IX panel at Star Wars Celebration this year, Abrams teased what fans can expect from the upcoming movie:

"The movie doesn't pick up immediately after the last film," he shared. "Some time has passed. This movie is an adventure the group goes on together. One of the great things about getting to work on the movie is the dynamic between all of the characters. They're amazing together, and it's something I'm excited for you all to see."

In addition to Star Wars, it was recently revealed that Boyega will soon be starring in Netflix's Rebel Ridge, a new thriller from Green Room director Jeremy Saulnier.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.