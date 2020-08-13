Watch: Amazing Video Shows Lightning Strike Disneyland's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Park

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge got struck by lightning and Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando got a major shock. ABC News got hold of the footage from Austin Coppock who was filming when the bolt came down. The scene is shocking to say the least, but there were also concerns from Guests who felt like they might have seen their Galaxy’s Edge plans go up in smoke. When that bolt landed, some feared that the electric components of the attraction had fried. For a second it looked like there would be lingering issues today at the park, but everything went on as normal. (Well, normal by 2020 standards anyway.) Guests were able to board Rise of the Resistance as normal this morning and those who saw the lightning will have a story to tell forever now.

For the many stuck at home right now, The Traveler’s Guide to Batuu is out now. A handy travel guide to Galaxy’s Edge, written by Cole Horton, details this part of the Star Wars universe. He talked to SyFy Wire about the project.

Lightning struck one of the mountain peaks in Galaxy's Edge in Disney's Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida, lighting up the night sky. https://t.co/whPSgcpYNI pic.twitter.com/AKSe34HVob — ABC News (@ABC) August 11, 2020

"We always had in mind that this could be for people who hadn’t yet been to the land and it could also be for people who have been to Galaxy’s Edge," Horton told the publication. "I never anticipated writing it in the context of a pandemic and now, something like this could provide people a way of going to this place, even when all of us are staying home for a while. I think now, knowing where we’ve come, I’m even more excited that this is gonna be out there in the world and hopefully, it provides people a way of experiencing Batuu while we’re all sheltering in place."

He continued, "It’s a way of presenting some information that you would only know if you had been there or spent time in that place, and it was a helpful way of infusing those more personal or those character moments," Horton explains. "His droid companion would be able to scan and gather more technical information, so the book has blueprints of some of the various ships you might find on your visit and provides a lot of technical information, which, of course, you wouldn’t get just by looking at something."

