Visit Star Wars Galaxy's Edge From Home

Today marks the 65th anniversary of Disneyland's opening in California, but the park is still closed due to the coronavirus. While fans are unable to attend the park on its special day, some exciting news was recently announced for those itching to see Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. According to a new report from SyFy Wire, you can soon visit the Star Wars-themed portion of the park at home with a new book titled The Traveler's Guide to Batuu, which is told from the point of view of Eloc Throno, who is influenced by travel writer Rick Steves.

"We always had in mind that this could be for people who hadn’t yet been to the land and it could also be for people who have been to Galaxy’s Edge," Cole Horton, the book's author, explained. "I never anticipated writing it in the context of a pandemic and now, something like this could provide people a way of going to this place, even when all of us are staying home for a while. I think now, knowing where we’ve come, I’m even more excited that this is gonna be out there in the world and hopefully, it provides people a way of experiencing Batuu while we’re all sheltering in place."



He added, "It’s a way of presenting some information that you would only know if you had been there or spent time in that place, and it was a helpful way of infusing those more personal or those character moments," Horton explains. "His droid companion would be able to scan and gather more technical information, so the book has blueprints of some of the various ships you might find on your visit and provides a lot of technical information, which, of course, you wouldn’t get just by looking at something."

You’ll be able to take a look at Docking Bay 7, Spaceport, Docking Bay 9, Ancient Ruins, Ronto Roasters, Surabat River Valley, Market, Dok-Andar’s Den of Antiquitie, Black Spire Station, Droid Depo, Savi’s Workshop, Milk Stand, and Oga’s Cantina which was just named one of America’s best bars. You can read a break down of each location here.

Star Wars Galaxy's Edge: Traveler's Guide to Batuu will be available for purchase starting Tuesday, July 21st. Disney World's Galaxy's Edge in Orlando, Florida is now open, but there's no official word yet when Disneyland in California will be open once again.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.