Watch Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’s John Boyega and Oscar Isaac Hilariously Struggle Through an Interview

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hit theaters everywhere this weekend, which means the cast's press tour has wrapped up. It's also the end of an era for the fans as well as the actors with the new movie marking the final chapter of the Skywalker Saga, which began back in 1977. John Boyega, who plays Finn in the latest trilogy, has been posting lots of fun footage from his press tour, and his latest video shows him and Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron) hilariously struggling through an interview deep into their tour.

"In our defence, it was week four of the press tour and we were starting to lose it," Boyega wrote.

As you can see, the video shows Boyega claiming that "the war" is his favorite part of the new movie, which causes Isaac to joking reply that his favorite part is the stars. Boyega meant the final battle of the film, but it's clear he's definitely "starting to lose it."

Many people commented on the post:

"You guys are fantastic," @storming_of_ wrote.

"Gimme more Poe n Finn," @obi_roll_kenobi added.

"Stars War - a new film featuring Iscar Osaac and Bohn Joyega," @georgethefryingpanman joked.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, and Greg Grunberg. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, and Dominic Monaghan, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. According to Abrams, Leia is featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Currently, The Rise of Skywalker is up on Rotten Tomatoes with the second-worst critics score for a live-action Star Wars movie, earning a surprising 58%. However, the film is fairing better with moviegoers and currently has an 86% audience score. ComicBook.com's own Patrick Cavanaugh called the movie "a mixed bag of delights and frustrations that largely succeeds" and gave it a 4 out of 5 rating.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing in theaters everywhere.