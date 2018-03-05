Ahead of The Walking Dead‘s new episode, AMC has released a batch of photos offering some major insight to the upcoming hour.

Episode 8×11 is titled, “Dead or Alive Or.” The official synopsis for Dead or Alive Or reads, “Daryl finds himself in bad company as his group heads to the Hilltop; Gabriel’s faith gets tested.” Based on the photos, Daryl may not be alone in that bad company, as he and Rosita appear to be on some sort of side quest together.

Check out the photos in the gallery below, and read on for some insight as to what’s going on with each of the characters returning on Sunday night!

Not only do the photos reveal updates on the Alexandrians in their travels to the Hilltop, but a few characters are returning for the first time in Season Eight’s back half, but also reveal some potentially major moments from The Walking Dead comics.

As Father Gabriel and Doctor Carson head out of the Sanctuary, they will head to the Hilltop so Doctor Carson can care for Maggie. If Carson was not along for the ride, it’s possible Gabriel would have taken a trip to Alexandria, only to waste his precious time with bad health and be diverted upon finding its abandoned ashes.

Furthermore, Negan is seen rallying his Saviors near a few walkers chained to fences. His precious Lucille is clearly covered in guts but those are not living human particles (lucky for now, Simon). Instead, those are walker guts intended to infect anyone and everyone Lucille and any other Savior weapons might strike, assuming the show is following the popular comic book story line.

Topping it all off is Eugene’s return. The character is seen manufacturing bullets for Negan but has a severe look of remorse on his face. After showing his human side in helping free Gabriel and Carson from the Saviors’ captivity, Eugene might just bail on Negan and his villainous pals in favor of Rick and the eventual winning side of the war!

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15.