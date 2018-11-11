‘After The Dead’ is New Following ‘The Walking Dead’

Following Sunday’s new episode of The Walking Dead, ComicBook.com’s After the Dead show will offer exclusive expert intel regarding what’s coming to the AMC zombie series.

Last week, After the Dead was live from Nic & Norman’s in Senoia, Georgia with executive producer Greg Nicotero. This week, Father Gabriel actor Seth Gilliam will detail his desire for Father Gabriel’s inevitable exit and ComicBook.com’s Chris Killian will thoroughly break down the first appearance of Rick Grimes in The Walking Dead comics.

After the Dead was watched by more than 250,000 viewers following The Walking Dead‘s Mid-Season Eight premiere on February 25, 2018. It is the most-watched recap show available on Facebook Live and YouTube, with over 100,000 viewers for every episode which has followed new episodes of The Walking Dead in Season Nine. Cast and crew members from the AMC show ranging from Greg Nicotero, Seth Gilliam, Pollyanna McIntosh, Ross Marquand, Josh McDermitt, Khary Payton, Katelyn Nacon and more have joined the show for live interviews since After the Dead launched during The Walking Dead‘s seventh season.

The first episode to break 100,000 views for Season Nine recaps aired on October 14, 2018. After the Dead has reached over 180,000 views on a single episode since.

The live Walking Dead recap series is one of several shows airing on ComicBook NOW’s official Facebook page and ComicBook.com Originals YouTube channel. Thursday’s, ComicBook.com’s ComicBook NOW series airs new 30-minute episodes, breaking down the hottest topics in news, offering exclusive celebrity interviews, and building an entertaining and engaged community.

The Walking Dead Episode 9×06 is titled, “Who Are You Now?” The official synopsis for Who Are You Now? reads, “The Survivors encounter unfamiliar faces outside the safety of their community’s walls and must decide whether or not this new group can be trusted.” The episode is directed by Larry Teng on a script from Eddie Guzelian.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019.