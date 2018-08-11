Chloe Dykstra Comments on Possible Litigation Regarding Chris Hardwick Allegations

After AMC investigated claims of abuse at the hands of Chris Hardwick and cleared the talk show host to return to work, actress Chloe Dykstra has issued a statement addressing the possibility of litigation.

Dykstra previously stated that she did not cooperate with AMC’s investigation conducted by the law firm Loeb & Loeb, and has spoken spoke out again providing some insight as to why she did not — and why she’s not fearing legal repercussion from Hardwick in response to her published essay.

Dykstra wrote on Twitter, “Hey dudes. Just a reminder: I 100% stand by every single word of my essay. I made sure it was unembellished, factual, and that I had evidence to back it up in order to protect myself in case of ACTUAL litigation (not a network investigation, where I’m not protected). That is all.”

Many supporters of Hardwick have questioned why the actress has not been sued for her allegations. It should be noted that Dykstra published an essay recounting her experiences in a relationship and her subsequent blacklisting from the industry in which she worked, though she never refers to Hardwick by name.

Of course, it would take a court to determine whether or not any libel laws apply in this situation, but so far Hardwick has yet to take any legal action against Dykstra.

AMC issued a statement corresponding with Hardwick’s reinstatement.

“Following a comprehensive assessment by AMC, working with Ivy Kagan Bierman of the firm Loeb & Loeb, who has considerable experience in this area, Chris Hardwick will return to AMC as the host of Talking Dead and Talking with Chris Hardwick,” AMC’s statement reads. “We take these matters very seriously and given the information available to us after a very careful review, including interviews with numerous individuals, we believe returning Chris to work is the appropriate step.”

In response to AMC’s statement, Dykstra made it clear that she did not participate in the investigation.

“I have said what I wanted to say on the matter, and I wish to move on with my life,” Dykstra wrote. “For that reason, I chose not to participate in the investigation against the person I spoke of. I do not believe in an eye for an eye, and therefore I have only shared my evidence with those who I felt should see it.”

Hardwick will return to his hosting duties for AMC this weekend with the return of Talking Dead, which will air after the midseason premiere of Fear the Walking Dead on Sunday, August 12th.