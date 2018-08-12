‘Talking Dead’ Host Chris Hardwick’s Name Gets Added Back to Nerdist Website

In the wake of Chris Hardwick being reinstated to his duties as host of Talking Dead by AMC, website Nerdist, the geek publication Hardwick started with, has since put his name back on the site.

Nerdist previously scrubbed Hardwick’s name from their publication after allegations by Chloe Dykstra were published on the actress’ Medium account, which claimed abuse by her ex-boyfriend without ever naming him directly.

In the wake of her essay, Hardwick was removed from hosting duties of various panels at San Diego Comic-Con and was replaced on an episode of Talking Dead by frequent guest Yvette Nicole Brown.

In a response to Dykstra’s post, Hardwick claimed he had no part in her claims of emotional and sexual abuse.

“These are very serious allegations and not to be taken lightly which is why I’ve taken the day to consider how to respond,” Hardwick said in a statement.

“I’m devastated to read that she is now accusing me of conduct that did not occur. l was blindsided by her post and always wanted the best for her. As a husband, a son, and future father, I do not condone any kind of mistreatment of women,” his statement said.

AMC Networks investigated the claims of abuse, though Dykstra said she did not take part in the investigation, and came to the conclusion that Hardwick committed no wrongdoing. He has since been reinstated.

“Following a comprehensive assessment by AMC, working with Ivy Kagan Bierman of the firm Loeb & Loeb, who has considerable experience in this area, Chris Hardwick will return to AMC as the host of Talking Dead and Talking with Chris Hardwick,” said AMC’s statement. “We take these matters very seriously and given the information available to us after a very careful review, including interviews with numerous individuals, we believe returning Chris to work is the appropriate step.”

Fear the Walking Dead returns for its midseason premiere this Sunday on the network, and will be accompanied by Hardwick’s first episode of Talking Dead since Dykstra’s essay was published.

Nerdist putting Hardwick’s name back on the site is another show of support from his partners and collaborators, though some contributors to the publication have expressed their disapproval.

Fear the Walking Dead airs its midseason premiere this Sunday, Aug. 12th, on AMC, followed by the return of Talking Dead.