‘Walking Dead’ Fans React to Chris Hardwick’s ‘Talking Dead’ Return

Chris Hardwick’s return as Talking Dead host is drawing mixed to positive reactions on social media.

Hardwick returned to the Walking Dead-centric aftershow Sunday night alongside the mid-season premiere of Fear The Walking Dead following his reinstatement as host late last month.

AMC had previously suspended Hardwick’s hosting duties on both Talking Dead and celebrity chat show Talking with Chris Hardwick while the network investigated abuse allegations made against Hardwick by former three-year girlfriend Chloe Dykstra.

In the wake of the investigation, Hardwick stepped aside from panel hosting duties for both Walking Dead shows at San Diego Comic-Con, handing the reigns to repeat Talking Dead guest Yvette Nicole Brown. Brown filled in for Hardwick at Comic-Con and acted as interim Talking Dead host during the Walking Dead Season Nine Preview Special aired last week.

“Following a comprehensive assessment by AMC, working with Ivy Kagan Bierman of the firm Loeb & Loeb, who has considerable experience in this area, Chris Hardwick will return to AMC as the host of Talking Dead and Talking with Chris Hardwick,” AMC Networks said in a July 25 statement.

“We take these matters very seriously and given the information available to us after a very careful review, including interviews with numerous individuals, we believe returning Chris to work is the appropriate step.”

Hardwick, who has hosted Talking Dead since its inception in 2011, thanked Walking Dead fans in an emotional speech delivered at the start of Sunday’s pre-recorded episode.

“I want to thank you, the Walking Dead community, for all of your support these last couple of months. This show is not just a job to me. This is a vital part of my life,” a teary-eyed Hardwick said. He then offered his thanks to Brown, who Hardwick called an “amazing friend” and embraced in a hug.

Episodes of Talking Dead follow new episodes of Fear The Walking Dead, airing Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.

