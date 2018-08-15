‘Walking Dead’ Fans React to Chris Hardwick’s ‘Talking Dead’ Return

Chris Hardwick’s return as Talking Dead host is drawing mixed to positive reactions on social media.

Hardwick returned to the Walking Dead-centric aftershow Sunday night alongside the mid-season premiere of Fear The Walking Dead following his reinstatement as host late last month.

AMC had previously suspended Hardwick’s hosting duties on both Talking Dead and celebrity chat show Talking with Chris Hardwick while the network investigated abuse allegations made against Hardwick by former three-year girlfriend Chloe Dykstra.

In the wake of the investigation, Hardwick stepped aside from panel hosting duties for both Walking Dead shows at San Diego Comic-Con, handing the reigns to repeat Talking Dead guest Yvette Nicole Brown. Brown filled in for Hardwick at Comic-Con and acted as interim Talking Dead host during the Walking Dead Season Nine Preview Special aired last week.

“Following a comprehensive assessment by AMC, working with Ivy Kagan Bierman of the firm Loeb & Loeb, who has considerable experience in this area, Chris Hardwick will return to AMC as the host of Talking Dead and Talking with Chris Hardwick,” AMC Networks said in a July 25 statement.

“We take these matters very seriously and given the information available to us after a very careful review, including interviews with numerous individuals, we believe returning Chris to work is the appropriate step.”

Hardwick, who has hosted Talking Dead since its inception in 2011, thanked Walking Dead fans in an emotional speech delivered at the start of Sunday’s pre-recorded episode.

“I want to thank you, the Walking Dead community, for all of your support these last couple of months. This show is not just a job to me. This is a vital part of my life,” a teary-eyed Hardwick said. He then offered his thanks to Brown, who Hardwick called an “amazing friend” and embraced in a hug.

“I Will Always Be Your Fan”

@hardwick I stopped watching when they took you off. I am glad you’re back. I support you! — K (@the_molepatrol) August 13, 2018

So happy seeing @hardwick back on @AMCTalkingDead glad you’re back home buddy @YNB thanks for being a great friend — Ronnie (@SupDood13) August 13, 2018

@AMCTalkingDead @hardwick Chris…you just brought me to tears. I will always be your fan and stand by you. So glad you’re back with us. — Kelly (@kmaris77) August 13, 2018

“Crocodile Tears”

Fuck Chris Hardwick and his crocodile tears! — Mike the Geek (@MikeHockjr) August 13, 2018

apparently chris hardwick cried when talking dead started tonight pic.twitter.com/H24FoTcHto — nicole rhee (@debnamgrimes) August 13, 2018

@AMCTalkingDead, sorry, but no – he shouldn’t be anywhere near the screen. It’s not like the network made any effort to validate the claims against @hardwick or others that have been around him. It’s just gross. #crocodiletears much? — Bill Watters (@billrw3) August 13, 2018

“Learn and Grow”

Good seeing you back #ChrisHardwick @AMCTalkingDead Remember folks – INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY. That’s how we roll here in America. Beware snap judgements and don’t be swayed by the pressure of #socialmedia — (Official)DrummerDanNJ (@DrummerDanNJ) August 13, 2018

Welcome back @hardwick ❤️❤️❤️ @AMCTalkingDead wouldn’t be the same without you. Wonderful opening btw, it’s been rough I’m sure. Learn and grow, that’s all we can ask. — Sarah Ruud (@SarahRuud) August 13, 2018

“AMC Has No Shame”

AMC has no shame. Bringing Chris Hardwick back is like asking Bill Cosby to star in Sleepy Time Tea commercials. — Eric Bailey (@KarnRulez) August 13, 2018

chris hardwick is abusive, you have no pulse for supporting him — morgan deserves better (@lenniesmorgan_) August 13, 2018

“All the Feels”

Seeing @hardwick back on my TV screen makes my heart smile!! Welcome back sir, you’ve been missed!! ❤?? — Tina Green (@tina6378) August 13, 2018

“F*** Off”

Awwww…yeah, no. Fuck you, Chris Hardwick, I’m not buying your bs and plenty others, including those close to you, aren’t either. Peace #TalkingDead — Kyle (@A_Kyle_Andrews) August 13, 2018

Fuck off Chris Hardwick with your crocodile tears! #FireHardwick — Bartman Crowe (@GhostofGhostDad) August 13, 2018

“Back Where He Belongs”

@hardwick brought me to tears with his opening statement on @AMCTalkingDead tonight ?That was real and I had all the feels from it. So happy that you are back Chris! — Jamie G✨ (@LivingTWDead_81) August 13, 2018

Glad to have @hardwick back where he belongs! We love you! Way to go @AMCTalkingDead — Carolyn Latta (@Carolyn_Latta) August 13, 2018

“No Way I’ll Ever Watch Any Show With Chris Hardwick”

Chris Hardwick on TV, crying. Fuck off you piece of shit. — lizzie, sports ball fan (@lizsicle) August 13, 2018

also, he never even actually apologized to his ex (who ftr i don’t actually like one bit and have blocked.) or anything he’s been accused of.



CHRIS HARDWICK IS A TRASH BAG. FIRE HIS ASS ALREADY AMC. — Katniss o–€ (@meadowgirl) August 13, 2018

I’m going to watch #FTWD, but there’s no way I’ll ever watch any show with Chris Hardwick. If #AMC continues this relationship, I may have boycott my favorite network. I would miss #TWD, #FTWD and #BetterCallSaulhttps://t.co/KUYlretPfZ



Shared from my Google feed — Glenn Bealmer (@GlennBealmer) August 12, 2018

“We Missed You”

Omg @hardwick is gonna make me cry. I have so much I could say about this from a feminist view or a #TWD & #TalkingDead fan but I won’t. All I can say is I am so happy everything has been settled & he is back to our family we missed you! — Dani (@StuffAnThangs03) August 13, 2018

I love @hardwick and am beyond thrilled to see him back on @AMCTalkingDead tonight!!! — ɑղցíҽ (@theofficialwady) August 13, 2018

I’m so glad to see the majority of people on here are supporting @hardwick #TalkingDead — Courtney Graves (@CourtneyAriel) August 13, 2018

I’ve never been so proud to work on this show @AMCTalkingDead. #ChrisHardwick — GalaxieGrl (@korygoetzman) August 13, 2018

Episodes of Talking Dead follow new episodes of Fear The Walking Dead, airing Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.