The Walking Dead Star Wants Rick Grimes in Dead by Daylight

Over the years, Dead by Daylight has featured content based on a number of different horror properties. There has been one glaring omission however, and that’s The Walking Dead. For whatever reason, Behaviour Interactive has not been able to make it happen, despite strong demand from the fan community. There has been no greater advocate for this than an account on X/Twitter that goes by the handle “Rick Grimes for DBD.” The account has long been fighting to get the star of The Walking Dead added as a survivor in the game. The account has even called in some help from one of the stars of the AMC series.

In The Walking Dead, actor Chandler Riggs portrayed Carl, the son of Rick Grimes. Riggs has an account on Cameo, and the actor received an interesting request through the platform. The Rick Grimes for DbD account enlisted the actor to help him campaign for Rick in the game, with Carl Grimes as a Legendary skin. Not only did Riggs accept the request, he revealed in the video that he’s actually a big Dead by Daylight fan himself. According to Riggs, he’s spent “like 500 hours” on the game on PC.

It's always so nice to make new Dead by Daylight friends outside of The Fog, thank you Chandler!

Huge shoutout to @RickGrimes4DBD for making this moment happen. https://t.co/OIj3MlFti7 — Dead by Daylight (@DeadbyDaylight) February 11, 2025

Dead by Daylight fans will have to wait and see if the Cameo recording achieves its goal. However, the video has at least gotten the attention of the official Dead by Daylight X/Twitter account. The account quoted and shared the video to its 1.2 million followers, stating that “it’s always so nice to make new Dead by Daylight friends outside of The Fog.” They also thanked the Rick Grimes for DBD account for making the moment happen.

If the developers at Behaviour Interactive weren’t already aware of the demand for characters from The Walking Dead in Dead by Daylight, they certainly are now! In fact, the post sharing the video of Chandler Riggs resulted in not only increased calls for content based on the series, but many Dead by Daylight fans are now convinced that this is evidence that the collaboration is happening. For now, we’ll all have to wait and see if that pans out.

While fans are currently awaiting news of a Walking Dead collaboration, they’ll have to settle for a bunch of content based on Resident Evil, instead. Earlier this month, 2v8 mode returned to the game, alongside the arrivals of The Nemesis and The Mastermind (Albert Wesker). The game also added the Raccoon City Police Department to the map rotation, and Herbs from the video game series. All in all, it’s a pretty sizable collaboration, and for fans of Resident Evil, it’s a great excuse to try Dead by Daylight for the first time. If The Walking Dead ever does get a collaboration, hopefully it gets a similar treatment!

