AMC has released the preview for Fear The Walking Dead 4×04, ‘Buried.’

Per the official synopsis:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Al’s questioning uncovers some surprising truths about the group’s past; John Dorie receives unexpected news.

Last episode ended with the shocking death of longtime survivor Nick, who was on the verge of embracing Morgan’s teachings just before he was caught off guard by young Vulture spy Charlie and gunned down.

The next episode sees survivors Alicia, Luci and Strand navigate the fallout around Nick’s death as Althea follows up on her deal with Strand, hinting at possible answers to come surrounding what happened in the year between the season 3 dam explosion and the Clark clan discovering the baseball stadium.

“How did you end up here?” Althea asks Strand on camera.

“That’s a big question,” he says.

Meanwhile, in the past, Madison has another run in with parking lot moocher Mel, who tells the Diamond leader, “Every time you send someone out there, there’s a chance they might not come back.”

“They’ll be back,” Madison says, likely about the Alicia and Naomi duo, who run into the undead while exploring a dried up water park.

“The stadium, it’s not gonna last,” Naomi tells Alicia, her words proving prophetic. “Gotta start thinking about where you’re gonna go next.”

Morgan, who has been standoffish since abandoning Alexandria, has had his ‘hands off’ philosophy reinforced after attempting to take Nick under his wing just before the wayward survivor was murdered.

“I’m better on my own,” he tells John, who isn’t likely to let his newfound companion wander off alone.

Nick’s death doesn’t mean audiences won’t see more of him this season, and his absence in the ‘now’ timeline will have major ramifications for the survivors:

“Nick is a critical part of this group,” co-showrunner Ian Goldberg told THR.

“[Alicia, Luciana, and Strand] are all emotionally connected to him for different reasons. All four of them have been on this very dark mission that united them. It’s a mission of violence. It’s bleak and somewhat hopeless. What we’re going to be exploring going forward is what that means for Alicia, Strand and Luciana, and how it impacts their mission,” Goldberg said.

“Will they take a different course? How will this affect them? And then there’s also Morgan. We saw in episode one that Morgan ran away from the people closest to him because he knows the perils of getting close to people and what happens when you lose people. It’s what he says to Al in his interview: ‘I lose people and then I lose myself.’ Here, it’s happened again: someone he formed a bond with and started to impart some of his philosophy toward — showing him literally ‘The Art of Peace’ — and now he’s lost Nick.”

Fear The Walking Dead airs episode 4×04, Sunday, May 6 at 9/8c on AMC.