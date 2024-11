‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Mid-Season 4 Premiere: People Like Us

On Sunday night, AMC will air the ninth episode of Fear the Walking Dead‘s fourth season as the zombie series returns for another eight episode run.

Fear the Walking Dead Episode 4×09 is titled, “People Like Us.” The official synopsis for People Like Us reads, “Morgan tries to help Alicia and this fractured group of survivors as a storm brews.” People Like Us is written by Anna Fishko and directed by Magnus Martens.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first half of Fear’s fourth season left audiences grieving when it was revealed Kim Dickens’ Madison Clark went down with the baseball stadium she worked so hard to turn into a sanctuary for her family. With the surviving characters’ revenge quest having been fulfilled, the cast members promise the coming batch of episodes are filled with “hope.”

Of course, the surviving characters are still trying to heal in the aftermath of the recent losses: Nick and Madison Clark. As a result, Alicia Clark will have to grow amidst her grief if she is going to continue to survive according to Alycia Debnam-Carey.

“It’s a been a really exciting journey for me because this character has had one of the major developments out of any character on this show,” Alicia actress Alycia Debnam-Carey said at San Diego Comic Con. “We’ve seen her go from a regular teenage girl to a fearless warrior in the apocalypse. She’s been destroyed by it and lost everyone she knows…All our characters have become orphans of the apocalypse. Everyone has lost everyone in their life, their family…If you thread it all together in one journey, it’s quite remarkable how much she’s changed. This season’s been really, really hard. I lost all the Clarks. I’m the only one left….What’s great though is that we now get to see Alicia now purely as her own character completely. She no longer has ties to her mother and her brother.”

As for what will drive the narrative aside from the impending hurricane (which can be seen in bits of the preview above), it’s possible Maggie Grace’s Althea plays a considerable role as the group has been made fully aware of what is on her tapes.

“We will definitely be exploring more with those tapes and why they mean so much to Al in a couple of circumstances,” Grace said. “She’s into them, why they mean so much, what’s on them…”

Fear the Walking Dead returns for the back half of its fourth season on August 12th at 9 pm ET on AMC. The Walking Dead returns for its ninth season on October 7th. For more updates and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter!