‘Fear The Walking Dead’ 415 Previews Released

AMC has released two sneak peek looks at Fear The Walking Dead 415, ‘I Lose People…,’ the penultimate episode of Fear Season Four. Per the official synopsis:

The group’s hope falters as they seek a way out; Alicia and Charlie reunite with friends.

‘MM 54’ saw the group flee from a herd of walkers after the Filthy Woman (Tonya Pinkins) used the stolen S.W.A.T. van to unleash a hail of bullets on Sarah (Mo Collins) and Wendell’s (Daryl Mitchell) 18-wheeler, causing their only means of transportation to explode — obliterating its haul’s worth of care packages along with it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Out of options, the group took refuge in a hospital and were subsequently trapped by the swarming horde, leaving leader Morgan (Lennie James) paired up with newbie survivor Jim (Aaron Stanford), who blamed Morgan for their quickly-worsening predicament.

Al (Maggie Grace) split off alone to restart emergency generators that would allow the group to make a last-minute escape through the elevators, helping her friends reach the hospital roof with no apparent way out. It was there former nurse June (Jenna Elfman) learned Jim, who just-barely survived a scrap with a walker, had suffered an incurable walker bite to his midsection.

With the dead filling the building and even more approaching, June turned to Morgan — who quickly admitted he doesn’t know how he’s going to get them out. Elsewhere, Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and Charlie (Alexa Nisenson), having given up on reconnecting with their missing friends, set out for the beach and have come across the same island where we last saw a marooned Strand (Colman Domingo) and John (Garret Dillahunt).

In ‘I Lose People…,’ a wounded Filthy Woman takes aim at Charlie and Alicia, who say they just want to help her — something audiences learned Filthy Woman, formerly Martha, takes particular issue with because her husband died a slow death as other apocalypse survivors refused to help.

“When you help people, they never learn to take care of themselves,” she said when explaining her twisted philosophy that now sees her gunning for Morgan and his crew, who adopted trucker Polar Bear’s well-intentioned mission of helping strangers in need.

Meanwhile, surrounded at the hospital, Morgan will attempt to make things right — by offering himself up as a distraction.

Fear The Walking Dead Season Four airs its penultimate episode Sunday, September 23 at 9/8c on AMC.