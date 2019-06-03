Fear the Walking Dead 502 Preview Released

AMC has released a preview for Fear the Walking Dead 502, “The Hurt That Will Happen.” Per its official synopsis:

Morgan and Alicia meet a survivor; the group struggles to achieve their goal; Strand makes contact.

The hunt is on for the missing Althea (Maggie Grace), who was attacked from behind by an armored figure when investing a lead into a shadowy organization with possibly far-reaching ties. As the group’s newest threat continues to emerge, Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) comes face to face with long missing frenemy Daniel Salazar (Rubén Blades).

Videos by ComicBook.com

With the group venturing further into dangerous new territory as part of their months-long mission to put good into the world and help strangers in need, Morgan (Lennie James), Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and company have since run afoul of Logan (Matt Frewer), who lured the group away from their denim factory base of operations.

Now the rescue mission in pursuit of Al finds our heroes coming across signs warning of a high radiation area and, even more distressing, zombie heads strung up in trees.

“You probably won’t be surprised that I’m not going to say a lot about the group that put them there, but I think it’s pretty clear that there is a warning and that there perhaps is something beyond those heads and the walkers that are strung up across the road with their own intestines — that whoever is putting those up does not want our characters to see,” co-showrunner Andrew Chambliss told EW.

“It really speaks to one of the themes that we’re exploring with our group’s mission, that this is a world that oftentimes is not inviting. It is a world where people don’t trust each other. It is a world that is scary to live in. When people show up saying they want to help, that is an anomaly and that’s not something that people necessarily actually believe.”

Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.