‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Cancels New York Comic Con Plans

Fear the Walking Dead won’t be attending New York Comic Con after originally planning to bring its cast and crew to Madison Square Garden for a Thursday panel.

The change in plans was revealed on Thursday when New York Comic Con shared a tweet reading, “Really sorry to say that due to unforeseen walker attacks at the ranch, the cast & crew of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead can’t attend #NYCC.” Twitter user Anthony Burke responded to the tweet begging for the news to be false, but the NYCC account responded with, “It’s only for FEAR The Walking Dead panel, not the Walking Dead panel. Thanks!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the tweets below.

Really sorry to say that due to unforeseen walker attacks at the ranch, the cast & crew of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead can’t attend #NYCC. — New York Comic Con (@NY_Comic_Con) September 28, 2017

It’s only for the FEAR The Walking Dead panel, not the Walking Dead panel. Thanks! — New York Comic Con (@NY_Comic_Con) September 28, 2017

ComicBook.com has reached out to AMc for comment but has not received word at this time.

By the time New York Comic Con rolls around, Fear the Walking Dead will have three episodes remaining in its third season. The recent episodes have earned tremendous critical acclaim. Heading into the already promised Season 4, the series will see a shake up in the form of new showrunners as Dave Erickson will be departing the AMC series.

The Walking Dead will still have its Saturday night panel in Madison Square Garden.

The Walking Dead‘s sibling series Fear the Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9 pm ET on AMC. The Walking Dead will return for its eighth season on October 22, 2017. The Season 8 premiere will mark 100 episodes overall for the popular AMC series. For complete coverage and insider info all season long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.