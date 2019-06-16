Fear the Walking Dead’s Austin Amelio Is Always Worried Dwight Will Be Killed Off

Newest Fear the Walking Dead star Austin Amelio says he’s “always” worried ex-Savior Dwight will be killed off despite being at the center of the second crossover between the spinoff and The Walking Dead.

“I’m really excited about it, just because I get to keep playing with this character and get to create something a little deeper with him,” Amelio told The Natural Aristocrat at the Split Screen Festival. “So it’s been nice, really fun.”

Asked if playing a role in the lethal Walking Dead Universe carries a fear of being killed off, Amelio admitted it’s “always” a concern.

“Of course, it’s part of the show,” Amelio said with a laugh. “Always turning the script pages and every time you see a zombie near you, or a walker, you’re like, ‘Oh no, this could be my episode where I go.’”

The troubled Dwight has fled Virginia under threat from Daryl (Norman Reedus) and reaches Texas in search of wife Sherry (Christine Evangelista), finding instead familiar face Morgan (Lennie James).

But the former Savior, who committed heinous crimes when acting as an underling of Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), won’t be the same Dwight Morgan remembers.

“He’s changed a lot, that’s about all I can say,” Amelio teased.

“I don’t want to talk about it too much or give it away, but he leaves [The Walking Dead] on a pretty emotional note, and he sort of … the troubles rise up, what he’s going through on [Fear]. I’m trying not to give it away, but I’m really excited about it.”

Since joining the flagship series in its sixth season in 2015, Amelio has grown “a little more relaxed” coming into his second Walking Dead series.

“I was pretty stressed out the first couple of years. I’ve been playing the guy a while now, so I’ve sort of sunk into what he’s been about. So I’m not as stressed out anymore,” Amelio said.

“It was just such a big thing for me. It was a big show, it’s not like it’s just your grandma and grandpa watching. It’s millions of people. There’s millions of people and there was a little pressure with that, but I’ve just sort of relaxed into it.”

Amelio’s Dwight returns in Sunday’s Fear the Walking Dead 503, “Humbug’s Gulch.”