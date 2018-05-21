New ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Clip Explains Shocking Betrayal

AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead has dropped a new clip from Episode 4×07, detailing how Jenna Elfman‘s character betrayed the group.

Spoilers for Fear the Walking Dead Episode 4×06 follow. Major spoilers!

By the end of Episode 4×06, Madison Clark had instructed her daughter Alicia to pack a truck full of weapons and supplies, just in case they ever need to flee from the baseball stadium. That truck was seen later in the episode and future timeline, when Elfman’s character (who goes by Laura and Naomi) showed up as an ally to the Vultures. The new clip from Episode 4×07 above, sees how the character learned of that truck.

“I thought about us walking away after we came back with the seeds,” Madison says. “Asked Alicia to prep a car, just in case. But I saw it on her face. Like I was chipping away at everything we built here. I told myself I wouldn’t use it.”

The reveal was fueled by Elfman encouraging Madison to leave the baseball stadium.

“We’re not safe here, Madison,” Naomi said.

“We will be,” Madison responded. “Mel?”

“You should consider what he’s saying,” Naomi said. “You should think about leaving.”

“No, that’s what they want,” Madison insists. “That’s what they’ve wanted from the minute they showed up. Whatever comes at us, we’ll handle it because going back out there, things don’t get any better.” In the end, she isn’t willing to give up the stadium because it has been the product of hard work for her family. “I built this place for my kids, so Nick and Alicia could have something close to a real life,” Madison said.

“You want to protect them? You’re going to have to disappoint them,” Naomi adds.

Given Naomi’s concern, it appears there might be more to the story than her having simply joined the Vultures or betraying the group. The clip from Episode 4×07 doesn’t seem to be a scenario where she is trying to pry information from Madison but, rather, express a genuine concern. She has, after all, seen large groups of survivors go down and does not want to see it happen again.

Fear the Walking Dead will not air a new episode on Sunday, May 27 but will instead return for Episode 4×07 on June 3.

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC.