‘Fear The Walking Dead’: Watch SPOILER’S Heartbreaking Death Scene

AMC has released a clip from Fear The Walking Dead 4×03, ‘Good Out Here,’ which concludes with the dramatic death of longtime survivor Nick Clark.

The clip catches up with Nick’s sister, Alicia, and his lover, Luciana, just moments after Nick is gunned down by 10-year-old Vulture spy Charlie in retaliation for Nick’s bloody murder of her caretaker Ennis.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Alicia pursues Charlie, calling for her to stop, but Nick’s pint-sized murderer flees and escapes.

A dying Nick is cradled by Strand and Luci who do their best to prevent blood loss, but Nick’s mid-section bullet wound is too severe.

“Hey, hey, hey, Nick. Look at me. Look at me. Hey, look at me. It’s gonna be okay,” Alicia pleads.

It’s not. Nick stops squirming. Blood pools around his mouth. His eyes go cold.

He’s gone.

Nick dies clutching a weathered Bluebonnet, a symbol of the “good out here” inspired by a peaceful moment with mother Madison, who is MIA in the ‘now’ timeline.

Nick’s vengeful killing of Ennis suggests the Vulture may have had something to do with Madison’s disappearance and presumed death — and if she’s gone by this point in the timeline, Alicia is now the lone surviving member of the Clark clan.

The unexpected death came when Charlie shot and killed Nick in retribution for his bloody slaying of Ennis, who had established himself a personal foil for the volatile Nick.

“I’m the one who found her,” Ennis, brother of Vulture leader Mel, told Nick, who in the past had expressed concern for Charlie even after the girl was revealed to be an enemy mole. “I’m the one who taught her how to make it out here.”

Nick’s mother, Madison, was confident the good guys would somehow get the girl back — but the pre-teen may have crossed a point of no return.

Nick actor Frank Dillane asked to be killed off sometime during production on Fear season 3, according to new season 4 showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, who explained to THR they inherited the actor’s decision to exit the series after serving as arguably its most central figure since its 2015 pilot.

Despite the death, the executive producers hinted at recurring appearances for Nick throughout season 4 as result of the show’s multiple timelines.

Fear The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.