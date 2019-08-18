Ruben Blades Expects Fear the Walking Dead to Explain Daniel’s Dam Aftermath at “Some Point”

Rubén Blades expects Fear the Walking Dead to eventually acknowledge exactly what happened with Daniel Salazar following the destruction of the Gonzalez Dam that ended Season 3.

“Right now, I mean, it’s an interesting situation because after the dam scenario — which I’m sure will be explained at some point — he had to find a reason to live,” Blades said during Fear‘s Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con when asked about this new mentality exhibited by the returned Daniel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“His wife, Griselda, is gone, his daughter [Ofelia] is gone. And I think that, independent from Morgan, Salazar figured, ‘I’m alive for a reason, there must be a purpose for me. Because everyone around me has died except me.’ So I think that he made up his mind about being of use to others, and having the knowledge that he has, to put it at the service of others.”

Season 3 ended with Nick (Frank Dillane) exploding the dam to save mother Madison (Kim Dickens) and sister Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) from Proctor John (Ray McKinnon) and his men. Season 4 started with Morgan (Lennie James) transitioning from The Walking Dead over to Fear, then separated into “past” and “present” timelines separated Madison’s death, which wouldn’t be revealed until 4’s midseason finale.

It was learned in Season 4 the Clarks, along with Victor Strand (Colman Domingo), regrouped and later established the Dell Diamond baseball stadium community one year after narrowly surviving the explosion at the dam. An explanation behind the off-screen aftermath occurred over drinks in episode 406, “Just in Case,” during a quiet moment between Madison and Strand.

The fate of Daniel, who was last seen in the Season 3 finale being swallowed by the blast, was left unknown until he resurfaced in Fear‘s ongoing fifth season. There Daniel was revealed to have filmed an interview with Althea (Maggie Grace) and was also now somewhere in Texas, holed up in a well-stocked warehouse with pet cat Skidmark.

Coincidentally, Daniel put himself on the same path of altruism and redemption that unites Morgan and his traveling crew of selfless goodwill ambassadors.

“It’s interesting, because it happened at the same time that Morgan was also thinking about helping other people and atoning for past sins,” Blades said. “In Salazar’s case, I think he’s trying to provide a reason for him to live, and I think helping others is it. But that doesn’t mean, you know — he will help you, but if you cross him, he’ll kill you, I think. I mean, I don’t think that that’s ever gonna be gone.”

New episodes of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 premiere Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.