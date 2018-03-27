‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 4 Key Art Released

AMC has released the first key art for Fear the Walking Dead‘s fourth season.

From left to right, the banner sees Garret Dillahunt, Jenna Elfman, Maggie Grace, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Lennie James, Kim Dickens, Danay Garcia, Frank Dillane, and Colman Domingo as the show’s core cast members, playing John, Naomi, Althea, Alicia, Morgan, Madison, Luciana, Nick, and Strand, respectively.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the banner for Fear the Walking Dead Season Four below!

“In Season Four, we will see the world of Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) and her family through new eyes — the eyes of Morgan Jones (Lennie James), who is joining the story from the world of The Walking Dead,” Fear the Walking Dead’s Season Four synopsis reads. “The characters’ immediate pasts mix with an uncertain present of struggle and discovery as they meet new friends, foes and threats. They fight for each other, against each other and against a legion of the dead to somehow build an existence against the crushing pressure of lives coming apart. There will be darkness and light; terror and grace; and the heroic, mercenary and craven, all crashing together toward a new reality for Fear the Walking Dead.”

The trailer above reveals Madison, Alicia, Nick, and Strand to have survived the Season Three finale which left their fate up in the air when a dam exploded near the Mexican/American border. As Strand points out, Madison saved him, as she saved her kids, in the aftermath of the explosive events.

“The things that the writers are doing with Morgan and the way that they’re navigating, it’s not really a spoiler alert, but the way that Morgan transitions through the crossover is really, really interesting,” James told ComicBook.com. “The springboard that goes from The Walking Dead to Fear is a real… He goes with some kind of trajectory. It is a full, well-thought out journey that Morgan goes on. A lot of it is tied to his relationship with Rick. A lot of it is tied to his relationship to this group of people that he feels conflicted about caring for and wanting to protect.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15.