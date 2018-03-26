‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 4 Trailer Confirms Time Jump

The new trailer for Fear the Walking Dead‘s fourth season confirms The Walking Dead‘s sibling series will see a time jump which lines its setting up with the flagship show.

In the trailer, The Walking Dead‘s Morgan Jones is seen on a journey to Texas, where he crosses paths with the Clark family and their surrounding characters. The Fear the Walking Dead crossover could have been set during one of Morgan’s absences from The Walking Dead but will be set after its eighth season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Back east, there was a fight, a big fight,” Morgan says in Fear’s Season Four trailer. “I didn’t know how to make it stop. Good people died. I lose people and then I lose myself.”

The lines indicate Morgan Jones is completing his journey to Texas after the All Out War saga between Rick and Negan has concluded. The “big fight” is inevitably referencing the feud currently wrapping up.

With Fear the Walking Dead having been set in the days closer to Rick Grimes’ awakening from his coma in Season Three, the time jump which will bring the Clark family to encounter Morgan Jones will likely be a few years time. The Walking Dead‘s time span has never been outright specified or defined but creator Robert Kirkman says it could be up to five years since the fall.

“In Season Four, we will see the world of Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) and her family through new eyes — the eyes of Morgan Jones (Lennie James), who is joining the story from the world of The Walking Dead,” Fear the Walking Dead’s Season Four synopsis reads. “The characters’ immediate pasts mix with an uncertain present of struggle and discovery as they meet new friends, foes and threats. They fight for each other, against each other and against a legion of the dead to somehow build an existence against the crushing pressure of lives coming apart. There will be darkness and light; terror and grace; and the heroic, mercenary and craven, all crashing together toward a new reality for Fear the Walking Dead.”

The trailer above reveals Madison, Alicia, Nick, and Strand to have survived the Season Three finale which left their fate up in the air when a dam exploded near the Mexican/American border. As Strand points out, Madison saved him, as she saved her kids, in the aftermath of the explosive events.

“The things that the writers are doing with Morgan and the way that they’re navigating, it’s not really a spoiler alert, but the way that Morgan transitions through the crossover is really, really interesting,” James told ComicBook.com. “The springboard that goes from The Walking Dead to Fear is a real… He goes with some kind of trajectory. It is a full, well-thought out journey that Morgan goes on. A lot of it is tied to his relationship with Rick. A lot of it is tied to his relationship to this group of people that he feels conflicted about caring for and wanting to protect.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.