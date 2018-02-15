Lennie James Addresses ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Crossover Timeline

As Lennie James heads to Fear the Walking Dead, fans can expect The Walking Dead‘s sibling series to experience quite a time jump for Morgan Jones’ arrival.

James, who has played Morgan on The Walking Dead since the shows first episode with a few sizable gaps in appearances, will head straight to the sibling series after the flagship show’s eighth season concludes. With the timeline question on everyone’s mind, TVLine outright asked the actor when the crossover takes place. While James wouldn’t flat out spill the beans, he did provide some revealing remarks, further confirming Robert Kirkman’s promise of a continued timeline from The Walking Dead‘s eight season.

“It’s very, very tricky and it’s the question that everybody’s asking me and it was the question that, obviously, I had when it was all proposed to me,” James said. “But, at this particular moment in time, I can’t answer that question.”

He did, however, open up about how the journey applies to Morgan’s storyline.

“I can safely say that, in a weird way, it is both a continuation of that battle that Morgan’s having with himself and with the people around him, and it is still part of his journey to finding some kind of inner peace—but it’s not necessarily told in a straight line,” James said. “As is typical—or becoming typical—with The Walking Dead, it is not as straightforward as any explanation that I’m allowed to give you would necessarily seem.”

By the sound of it, Fear the Walking Dead may be jumping through different timelines rather than focusing on only the one with Morgan encountering with the Clark family. After all, new cast members such as Maggie Grace, Garret Dillahunt, and Jenna Elfman will have to be introduced somewhere along the way.

“So it is a continuation,” James said. “The journey we’re gonna see Morgan on expands his character, but is still part of that battle that he’s having—with himself and the world around him and trying to figure out how best he can continue with the punishment that he’s been given, which is to keep living.”

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15.