Scott Gimple Teases Next ‘Walking Dead’ Universe Crossover

The Dead universe’s chief content officer Scott Gimple might have the next crossover or expansion in mind if his San Diego Comic Con tease is any indication.

With The Walking Dead facing a massive time jump heading into its ninth season, audiences assumed future crossovers with its Fear the Walking Dead sibling series would be ruled out. However, according to the flagship drama’s former showrunner, there may be more cross pollination between the shows coming up.

“It does not [rule out more crossovers],” Gimple said. “That’s about all I got to say. It does not but I wouldn’t expect it all the time. Things could happen. You never know who might pop up on Fear the Walking Dead. That includes The Walking Dead and potentially people in the past from Fear the Walking Dead.”

With no official confirmations of crossovers, the speculation will naturally begin…

The list of The Walking Dead characters who could potentially head over to Fear the Walking Dead technically include Rick Grimes, who is exiting the AMC show in Season Nine. With Lincoln claiming his relationship with Rick is “far from over” the possibility exists but it’s a safe bet this is not ever going to happen.

Next up would be Heath, a character missing from The Walking Dead since early in its seventh season. With previous comments about the character possibly returning one day, it’s possible he makes an appearance on the sibling series after a journey brought him to Texas.

Then there is Dwight. Austin Amelio’s character was banished from Alexandria by Daryl at the end of Season Eight but has a certain level of relevance and fan-favoritism which shouldn’t rule out a return from the character. In fact, he is the most likely character to make a jump over to the sibling show or another potential spinoff, given his disappearance being pre-time jump.

As for the characters from Fear the Walking Dead‘s past who could return, only Daniel Salazar seems to be a viable contender given the promise of his survival from the dam explosion in Season Three. At the same time. Qualetaca Walker survived the explosion, as well, and has not been heard from since. Could he make his way over to The Walking Dead as Whisperer second in command character Beta?

Fear the Walking Dead returns for the back half of its fourth season on August 12th at 9 pm ET on AMC. The Walking Dead returns for its ninth season on October 7, 2018.