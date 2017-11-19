After focusing a week on King Ezekiel, and the tragic loss of The Kingdom’s most beloved warrior, The Walking Dead is shifting its attention back to a few characters have been absent since the beginning of the season.

That’s right, we’re heading back to the Sanctuary on Sunday night.

We’ve all been waiting since the premiere to see what happened to Negan and Father Gabriel once they got locked in that trailer in the middle of the horde. Tonight’s episode will reveal what the two characters do next, and will likely shed a little more light on what’s been happening with the rest of the Saviors.

Let’s take a look at a few predictions for this week’s episode, “Big Scary U.”

Negan’s Fate

As we said in the intro, this week is sure to show fans exactly what became of Negan after that premiere cliffhanger.

Now, finding out what happens to Negan means also finding out what happens to Father Gabriel. The two fates are now intertwined. Unfortunately, that spells more trouble for the latter.

Negan is sure to survive this incident. With Negan doing anything he can to make it out alive, danger is surely ahead for Gabriel.

Gabriel the Mole?

According to Gregory, someone from Alexandria is snitching to Negan. Who could it be?

Many fingers are pointing toward Gabriel, who has been known in the past to have an issue with building trust.

In tonight’s episode, one way or another, we’re going to find out exactly what Gabriel is up to. If he’s a mole, we’ll know. If he’s not, we’ll find that out as well.

Simon Takes Charge

Simon is a bit impulsive, and someone has to take charge while Negan is missing.

It’s likely that Simon will tell the other important Saviors that Negan is dead, and that he’s taking charge. We know that Dwight isn’t in a place to try and step up, but he’s the only one who could knock Simon back down a peg.

Simon will probably be a terrible leader, but you can put money on the fact certainly going to try.

Rick’s Discovery

Rick is tracking down a Savior who was running guns between outposts, and he’s got some information that he needs.

Slowly but surely, Rick is piecing together the larger puzzle that is Negan’s complicated grasp of the local communities. Each time he speaks to a Savior or raids an outpost, Sheriff Grimes learns one more thing about his enemy.

In tonight’s episode, look for Rick to get one of his biggest revelations to-date.

Death of a Savior

Someone isn’t going to make it out of the Sanctuary alive in tonight’s episode.

It likely won’t be Dwight, since he’s got a lot more story left to play out. That is, if they keep his storyline from the comics.

Eugene could go, but he seems to have some fuel left in the tank as well.

This leaves Simon, who is probably going to piss off Negan by taking charge of the Sanctuary in his absence. The guy isn’t half the leader Negan is, and that’s sure to be aggravating.

If someone bites the dust tonight, our money is on Simon.