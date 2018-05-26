Florida Town Sends Out “Zombie Alert” During Power Outage

Florida residents were preparing for The Walking Dead‘s apocalypse when a fake “zombie alert” was sent out during a power outage.

“Power outage and zombie alert for residents of Lake Worth an Terminus,” the alert read. “There are now far less than seven thousand three hundred and eighty customers involved due to extreme zombie activity. Restoration time uncertain.” The alert went out around 1:45 am to Lake Worth residents, referencing the popular Terminus location from The Walking Dead‘s Season Five premiere.

Check out an image of the alert in the tweet from The Palm Beach Post below.

BREAKING: Lake Worth falsely sends out ‘zombie’ alert during power outage https://t.co/LJOVesWFVU pic.twitter.com/7D5HPQovga — The Palm Beach Post (@pbpost) May 21, 2018

Naturally, the responses to the tweet are having a good time at the fake alert’s expense. “How do we know it’s false,” Chris Avros write. “Better safe than sorry.” In fact, many responses call for a further investigation, suggesting the zombie apocalypse might actually be coming for Florida.

Some, however, went for Zombieland references, tagging friends in the alert and reminding them “Cardio and Double Tap” are the most important practices when surrounded by the dead.

For now, zombie fans will have to tune into AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead shows if they want their fix on zombies. The Florida residents might be out of luck but there is a Living Dead Weekend event coming up in Pennsylvania, bringing some of the biggest names in the horror genre’s history of film and television.

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC.