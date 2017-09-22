Heath Returning On ‘The Walking Dead’

In The Walking Dead‘s seventh season, Heath decided to go missing, but this is not the last time we will ever see the character on the series.

Despite Heath actor Corey Hawkins picking up a gig on Fox’s new 24: Legacy series and playing a key role in Kong: Skull Island, which is due for a sequel, the actor’s character will be returning to the show eventually.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, The Walking Dead showrunner Scott Gimple confirmed as much, though it is “not a huge chance” fans will see him in Season Eight.

“We definitely have not seen the last of Heath, period,” Gimple said. “I will say that. I don’t mean to disappoint the Heathies. He will be on the show. He will be within The Walking Dead again.”

Of course, the possibility of Heath being somewhere in this world does not mean the character is alive. There is a strong possibility the group will stumble upon a reanimated version of the character somewhere in their travels.

Heath’s return, however, might come with an explanation of the “PPP” keycard’s significance from the “Swear” episode or even the introduction of The Whisperers, who likely won’t appear until Season Nine. Season Eight does promise to end the war between Rick and Negan, once and for all, allowing plenty of time for Heath’s story to become relevant again.

The Walking Dead's sibling series Fear the Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9 pm ET on AMC. The Walking Dead will return for its eighth season on October 22, 2017. The Season 8 premiere will mark 100 episodes overall for the popular AMC series.

