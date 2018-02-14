Lauren Cohan Seeking New Work Outside Of ‘The Walking Dead’

The story of Lauren Cohan potentially leaving The Walking Dead continues to develop as new reports suggest she is truly interested in working elsewhere.

“The Walking Dead star Lauren Cohan is actively looking for her next role and has been getting offers left and right this pilot season,” The Hollywood Reporter writes. “The actress, who has played Maggie since season two of the zombie drama, does not have a deal in place to return to the AMC series for its recently announced ninth season.”

While some recent reports claimed Cohan is looking to return to the show for Season Nine, this latest report claims otherwise. “Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that Cohan and her agents are not happy with the offers that have been on the table from AMC,” THR continues. “Although Cohan is not seeking salary parity with male leads Andrew Lincoln and Norman Reedus, her camp and AMC have been engaged in a months-long negotiation that remains far apart. Insiders suggest that Cohan is actively looking for her next job and not trying to use the pilot casting process to force AMC’s hand as the actress’ camp remains frustrated by AMC’s lowball offers.”

The actress is set to play a considerable role in the back half of The Walking Dead‘s upcoming eighth season.

“In my opinion, one of the most powerful moments in the Mid-Season finale was what Maggie did,” executive producer Greg Nicotero told EW. “I remember watching the cut out of the gate, and when she pulled the trigger and then turned and walked away, you just saw that weight on her. She’s still human. She still has morals, so she’s at odds with how to move forward. She knows that there are things that she’s going to have to do that she’s probably not going to believe in. We’re going to see a lot more of that in the second half of the season, where Maggie comes into direct conflict with what her morals are and who she should be versus protecting her people and protecting the hilltop. It’s pretty polarizing what she does and what she’s able to do, and we have some great things to see from her.”

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.

