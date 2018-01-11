New ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Characters Revealed In Photos

The first photos and details regarding Fear the Walking Dead‘s new characters and cast members have been released.

Joining the cast are Lennie James, Maggie Grace, Jenna Elfman, and Garret Dillahunt. James is reprising his role as Morgan Jones from The Walking Dead for a crossover event but the latter three names are brand new to the zombie apocalypse. Grace will play Althea, Elfman will play Naomi, and Dillahunt will play John, as revealed by EW.

Each of the vastly different characters have been revealed in photographic form, compiled into the gallery below.

“Althea is someone who is uniquely qualified to survive — to thrive, even — in this world because of who she was before the apocalypse,” co-showrunner Ian Goldberg said of the new character being played by Lost alum Maggie Grace. “When we meet her, we’ll find she has, in many ways, picked up right where she left off before the world collapsed. She has a number of impressive weapons in her arsenal, including a curiosity and understanding of people that often gives her a tactical advantage. It’s never something for nothing with Althea. She has a greater purpose that she is constantly working toward; one which Strand takes a particular interest in.”

“Naomi’s a capable survivor we’ll meet living on her own early on in the season,” co-showrunner Andrew Chambliss said of Dharma & Greg‘s Jenna Elfman’s character. “She’ll have her guard up as she crosses paths with Madison and her family, and — as we’ll learn over the course of the season — she’ll have a very good reason for keeping people at a distance. Even so, she’ll end up developing some connections that surprise her, including a bond with Alicia.”

“John is a man of fascinating contradictions,” says Goldberg of this new addition played by Deadwood‘s Garret Dillahunt. “He loves people but has spent a great deal of time on his own. He’s a gentle soul — an innocent in many ways — but is no stranger to violence. He can be soft-spoken and disarmingly funny all at once.”

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.