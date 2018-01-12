Norman Reedus Hits Daryl Dixon Jackpot On ‘The Walking Dead’ Las Vegas Game

Norman Reedus, best known for his role as bolt-firing survivor Daryl Dixon on The Walking Dead, hit an “unbelievable” jackpot on a Las Vegas slot machine based on the hit zombie drama.

Reedus captured the jackpot win in a video posted to his Instagram page.

“[Reedus] walks into a Vegas casino Tuesday, drops one coin into a [The Walking Dead] slot machine and hits for $800, on the Daryl Dixon character,” AMC Networks Senior Vice President and Co-Head of Corporate Communications Jim Maiella wrote on Twitter. “Celebrity recognition gaming technology is the unheralded star of #CES2018.”

Las Vegas hosts the Consumer Electronics Show until Friday.

Unveiled in 2014 by Aristocrat, The Walking Dead slot machines are available at several Las Vegas casinos, including Bally’s, The Flamingo, Harrah’s, Planet Hollywood, Rio, and Paris Las Vegas. The slot incorporates composer Bear McCreary’s iconic theme song and involves characters like Rick Grimes, Lori Grimes, Shane Walsh, Michonne, and Glenn Rhee.

Inspired by the earliest seasons of the show, centered around the Atlanta group of survivors shortly after the onset of the apocalypse, the slots feature bonuses involving “Wild Attack” and “The Horde,” featuring the show’s famous cannibalistic corpses.

Other bonuses include the “CDC Wheel,” offering players a chance to win credits and multiple prizes with the grenade or to trigger the “Walker Bonus” multiplier, and “Escape From Atlanta,” awarding the player free games.

Newer machines, based on The Walking Dead season 3, can be found throughout Las Vegas.

Reedus appeared at the Critics’ Choice Awards ceremony Thursday night with girlfriend Diane Kruger. The pair stepped out onto the blue carpet after making their carpet debut as a couple during last weekend’s Golden Globes.

Reedus is up for best unstructured reality series at the Critics’ Choice Awards for AMC documentary Ride with Norman Reedus, centered around the motorcycle enthusiast’s treks around the globe.

The Walking Dead returns to AMC with its mid-season premiere Sunday, February 25.