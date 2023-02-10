Norman Reedus’ The Walking Dead Spinoff Adds Five New Cast Members

AAMC has been hard at work fleshing out their The Walking Dead spinoffs, and one of the hottest ones has to be the upcoming Daryl Dixon series. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon was originally supposed to feature both Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) but McBride quickly exited the project and it had to be reworked. The series is currently shooting in France and is expected to premiere sometime in late 2023. Earlier today, Variety revealed some new additions to the cast. Anne Charrier, Eriq Ebanouey, Laika Blanc Francard, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi and Romain Levi join Reedus in the spinoff series. Not much is known about the Darly Dixon series, but it’s shaping up to be very interesting.

The Walking Dead has several spinoffs in development like The Walking Dead: Dead City, a Daryl Dixon spinoff, and the highly anticipated Rick and Michonne series. As mentioned above, Dead City will feature Neegan and Maggie as they deal with the zombie situation in New York City.

Deadline describes the Rick and Michonne series as follows: “The spin-off will focus on the “epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world.” The challenges that come from their long separation will be explored in, and among, those of the ever-present threat of zombie attacks.””The idea really was that it was intended to be these short, small impressionistic images that tell us that Rick is still alive and he’s still fighting to get home, and Michonne is out there, and she’s still fighting to find him,” said Nicotero.

“And in this particular moment in time, they’re thinking about each other, and they’re thinking about the people that they love and the people that they’ve lost,” the director says. “And to do that, and to know that the reason that they are still dedicated to their fight, is because of the people that they lost and the people that they love. So, that was what it was all about. And without a doubt, I feel that we captured that spirit, and the spirit of moving forward what the world has in store for them.”

Now that pre-production is underway, hopefully we learn more about the premiere date of Rick and Michonne’s Walking Dead spinoff very soon.

