‘Ride with Norman Reedus’ Season 3 Premiere Teaser Released

AMC is revving up a third season of Ride with Norman Reedus Sunday, February 10, trailing the mid-season premiere of The Walking Dead Season Nine and live aftershow Talking Dead.

Reedus’ Walking Dead co-stars and real-life best buddies Andrew Lincoln and Jeffrey Dean Morgan are among the riding companions joining the motorcycle enthusiast on his travels this season, set to air appearances by past and present Walking Dead stars Steven Yeun (Glenn), Austin Amelio (Dwight) and Melissa McBride (Carol).

Season Three of the Critics Choice Award-nominated reality series marks the first appearances of Lincoln, McBride, Yeun and Amelio on Ride. Morgan previously appeared in Ride Season Two, which saw the Negan and Daryl Dixon stars break off from a Walking Dead press tour to explore Barcelona, Spain.

Also hitting the road this season are Ian Anderson of legendary rock band Jethro Tull and singer-songwriter Marilyn Manson, who was spotted traveling with Reedus through Nashville, Tennessee in April.

Past guests included Easy Rider icon Peter Fonda, comedy superstar Dave Chappelle, The Walking Dead directing-producer and makeup guru Greg Nicotero, and Reedus’ son, Mingus Reedus.

Reedus has since inked a three-year franchise deal locking him in for at least three more years of The Walking Dead, ensuring his involvement in the mothership series with an option for use in a spinoff or movies.

The zombie drama, set to pit Daryl Dixon and allies against new enemy threat the Whisperers when Season Nine resumes in February, “got better” under newly appointed showrunner Angela Kang, Reedus previously told Deadline.

“I really feel the scripts and the stories and the episodes are even better in the back eight, I really do. They’re f—ing epic, you know, and they’re just crushing and they’re severe, all of them. The show’s morphing into something else but it’s got the heart and the feel of the original show, there’s just new life breathing through it.”

Ride with Norman Reedus follows The Walking Dead star and motorcycle enthusiast Norman Reedus as he hits the open road to explore local bike culture and celebrate the best and brightest collectors, mechanics, and craftsmen around the country. Each episode features Reedus and a riding companion as they journey across an unknown terrain and experience the culture surrounding them… with plenty of time for unplanned detours and tire changes.

Ride with Norman Reedus premieres its third season Sunday, February 10 at Midnight/11c following The Walking Dead‘s mid-season premiere and the return of Talking Dead.

