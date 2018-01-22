Trailer For Robert Kirkman’s ‘Oblivion Song’ Series Released

#TheWalkingDead Creator @RobertKirkman has a thrilling new comic book coming out called Oblivion Song! Catch the trailer here:#OblivionSong

A trailer for Robert Kirkman‘s Oblivion Song comic has been released.

The creator of The Walking Dead appears to be going for another apocalyptic setting with his latest series, throwing a few epic looking monsters into the mix for its high-tech and skilled heroes to face. “A new monthly series from the creator of The Walking Dead,” the trailer reads. “From writer Robert Kirkman and visionary artist Lorenzo de Felici.”

“A decade ago, three hundred thosands citizens of Philadelphia were suddenly lost in Oblivion,” the trailer’s narrator says. “The government made every attempt to recover them but after many years they gave up. Nathan Cole won’t. He makes daily trips, risking his life to try and rescue those lost, alone, and afraid living in the apocalyptic hellscape of Oblivion. But, maybe, Nathan is looking for something else. Why can’t he resist the siren call of the Oblivion Song?”

Oblivion Song is a unique take on the sci-fi genre that lives somewhere in between being less depressing than Kirkman’s The Walking Dead but not as fun as his second-longest running book, Invincible, when it’s at its most fun. Oblivion Song follows an agent, Nathan Cole, who goes into another dimension, Oblivion, to find people who have been left behind. With limited resources and equipment coupled with government abandonment, Nathan’s mission to save those left behind in Oblivion is even more challenging.

Outside of the aforementioned titles, Kirkman’s work includes the tiles Super Dinosaur, Battle Pope, Astounding Wolf-Man, and Thief of Thieves. For the big screen, Kirkman will produce an Invincible movie based on his popular comic book. The project will be written, directed and produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg for Universal Pictures. Other film credits include AIR featuring Norman Reedus and Djimon Hounsou.

The first issue of Oblivion Song hits shelves on March 7, 2018.