‘The Walking Dead’s Steven Ogg Joins ‘Snowpiercer’ TV Series

The Snowpiercer TV series is adding another notable face to its ranks.

According to a new report from Deadline, former Walking Dead star Steven Ogg has been cast as a recurring character on the upcoming TNT series, alongside Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs.

Ogg will play a character named Pike in the series. Pike is described by Deadline as “Hardened and battle-scarred,” career convict who was serving time in jail when the world was frozen over. On the train, Pike is one of the leaders in the Tail, where the lower class lives, and he’s said to be a warrior of his people.

Snowpiercer takes place seven years after an event called the Freeze, which turned the entire world into a frozen wasteland. Those remaining alive inhabit a perpetually-moving train that runs across the globe. The upper-class runs things from the front of the train, but those in the back have had enough of the injustice and decide it’s time for a change.

Ogg is best known for his work as Simon, Negan’s right-hand-man, on AMC’s The Walking Dead. The character was on the show for more than two years before being killed in the Season 8 finale earlier this year. The actor also portrays a host named Rebus on Westworld, and lent his voice to ever-popular video game character Trevor Philips from Grand Theft Auto V.

Snowpiercer is based on Bong Joon-Ho’s 2013 film of the same name, which was based on a graphic novel. The television adaptation is being produced by Marty Adelstein’s Tomorrow Studios and Turner’s Studio T.

