‘Talking Dead’ Executive Producer Quits Upon Chris Hardwick’s Reinstatement

An executive producer of Talking Dead has left her position in light of Chris Hardwick being reinstated after a temporary suspension following sexual harassment accusations by an ex-girlfriend.

Hardwick will return to Talking Dead on Sunday night following the Mid-Season Four premiere of Fear the Walking Dead. TheWrap is now reporting that ahead of his return, a “female executive producer and a ‘handful’ of the approximately 25 people who work on the talk show show left after Hardwick was reinstated last month, according to multiple individuals with knowledge of the situation.”

After completing an investigation into Hardwick’s situation in regards to accusations from ex-girlfriend Chloe Dykstra, AMC announced it would rehire the talk show host on July 25.

“Following a comprehensive assessment by AMC, working with Ivy Kagan Bierman of the firm Loeb & Loeb, who has considerable experience in this area, Chris Hardwick will return to AMC as the host of Talking Dead and Talking with Chris Hardwick,” AMC Networks said in a statement. “We take these matters very seriously and given the information available to us after a very careful review, including interviews with numerous individuals, we believe returning Chris to work is the appropriate step.”

Hardwick resumes his Talking Dead duties beginning with the Aug. 12th episode set to air after the Mid-Season Four premiere of Fear the Walking Dead and continue through Season Nine of The Walking Dead, which begins on Oct. 7th.

The Walking Dead Season Nine preview special, which aired on Sunday night, was hosted by frequent Talking Dead guest Yvette Nicole Brown. Brown also temporarily stepped in for Hardwick at San Diego Comic-Con for both The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead‘s Hall H panels.

Hardwick was suspended from his AMC work and moderating role at San Diego Comic-Con after a letter from ex-girlfriend Dykstra surfaced, making accusations of sexual harassment and attempts at blacklisting her within their industry, though she made no mention of her ex’s name.

Fear the Walking Dead returns for the back half of its fourth season on Aug. 12th at 9 p.m. ET on AMC. The Walking Dead returns for its ninth season on Oct. 7th.