‘Talking Dead’ Guests For ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Mid-Season 4 Finale Revealed

Following the Fear the Walking Dead Mid-Season Four finale on Sunday night, Talking Dead will have Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, and a surprise Fear the Walking Dead cast member joining Chris Hardwick to recap.

Debnam-Carey joined Fear the Walking Dead in its earliest episode, playing Alicia Clark. Alicia was always a shy, over-achieving high school student. This all changed when the apocalypse fell into her life, though. Surviving with her mother and brother, Alicia quickly adapted to the new world and became one of the most capable and terrifying survivors.

Domingo joined the AMC show late in its first season, playing Victor Strand. In the show’s first season, Strand had to make an escape from a government compound with Alicia’s brother Nick before ultimately being revealed as a con man prior to the apocalypse. Since, he has undergone a considerable change to mesh into the Madison Clark’s group of survivors.

As for the surprise cast member, Mid-Season finale episodes tend to be some of the deadliest for other Dead show. With many fans suspecting the end is near for Madison Clark, given the fact she has only appeared in flashback throughout Season Four, it is not unlikely the character meets her demise and Kim Dickens appears on Talking Dead.

“A little hope for Madison?” Domingo said in an interview with ComicBook.com. “There’s a lot of hope for Madison! Madison is such a compelling, interesting, strong, ferocious character. You never know. There’s some speculation. They don’t know what’s going on because we haven’t seen her in the new timeline. Is she kidnapped? Did she runaway? Is she holed up somewhere in a basement? You have no idea.”

Fear the Walking Dead does have a history of splitting the character up only to find ways to bring them back together. Such moves have been common through its earlier seasons. The speculation, however, is fueled by Alicia and Nick’s relentless desire to take down the Vultures who had previous been eyeing the baseball stadium.

“That’s why I love the speculation because you just never know,” Domingo said. “We’re constantly just messing with your mind. It just keeps you nervous and keeps you in tuned. But, also, that’s the reality. Let’s say we were all together. You may go off sometime and do something else! And they, ‘Hey.’ It’s interesting to see how we all come back together.”

Talking Dead will begin an hour later than its usual spot after the Dead shows, following a new episode of Into the Badlands at 11:00 pm ET.

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. It will return for the second half of its fourth season in August. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.