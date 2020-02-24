Talking Dead Guests For The Walking Dead Midseason Premiere Revealed

On Sunday night, Talking Dead has some guests scheduled to appear who have fans of the AMC zombie show The Walking Dead a bit nervous. The Walking Dead will air the ninth episode of its tenth season before Better Call Saul airs its Season 5 premiere which will come before the new episode of Talking Dead. As several characters were last seen being in danger on The Walking Dead‘s midseason finale back in December, the new hour promises some treacherous moments for key characters. Some of those characters are scheduled to appear on Talking Dead, which has fans thinking there may be some farewells in store.

Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick will be joined by Lauren Ridloff, Cooper Andrews, and Michael Satrazemis. Ridloff joined the AMC show in its ninth season, portraying Connie. Andrews joined the cast as Jerry in the show’s seventh season, having been a member of the production crew prior to his casting. Satrazemis directs Sunday night’s Episode 10×09 and also serves as an executive producer and director on the spinoff show Fear the Walking Dead.

Ridloff’s Connie and Andrews’ Jerry were both among those listed as being in danger in ComicBook.com’s predictions for Episode 10×09.

The Walking Dead Episode 10×09 is titled, “Squeeze.” The official synopsis for Squeeze reads, “In the mid-season premiere, our group must figure out how to get out of a precarious situation.” The episode is directed by Michael Satrazemis on a script from David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. Satrazemis is directing several episodes this season, as well as serving as an executive producer on the first spinoff series Fear the Walking Dead.

Talking Dead is scheduled to air at 11:21pm ET.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9pm ET on AMC.