Following Sunday night’s new episode of The Walking Dead, Chris Hardwick will have a trio of guests on hand for Talking Dead to recap the latest hour of the zombie drama for their own full hour. Talking Dead‘s guests on Sunday night to recap The Walking Dead Episode 10×05 and tease what’s to come are Angel Theory, Eleanor Matsuura, and Chris Sullivan. Two of the three guests are cast members from The Walking Dead, both of whom have major roles in Sunday night’s episode. Sullivan, however, is billed as a super fan with acting credits outside of the AMC zombie series.

Theory joined The Walking Dead in Season 9 as Kelly. Matsuura also joined in Season 9, portraying Yumiko. Both cast members debuted in the same episode, playing characters who are a part of Magna’s group of survivors now living within the Alexandria communities. Sullivan is best known for his role as Taserface in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. He is also known for his role as Toby Damon on NBC’s This Is Us.

The Walking Dead Episode 10×05 is titled, “What It Always Is.” The official synopsis for What It Always Is reads, “Supplies go missing from Hilltop, Negan is idolized by an Alexandrian, and Ezekiel holds a secret.” The episode is directed by Laura Besley on a script from Eli Jorne.

Talking Dead will air immediately after The Walking Dead‘s new episode. There is no episode of Into the Badlands or Preacher to create a gap between the two shows. In fact, both shows have ended their runs while The Walking Dead seems to have no such goal in mind. AMC recently renewed the series for an eleventh season to air in the fall of next year but if the quality keeps up, there will be no complaints from the fans who are still on board.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9pm ET on AMC.