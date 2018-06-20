‘The Walking Dead’ Announces Blind Bag Variants For 15th Anniversary

Image Comics and Skybound announced on Wednesday that this year’s The Walking Dead Day (previously announced as October 13) in celebration of the series’ 15th anniversary will feature collectible blind bad editions of milestone issues.

“Fans will experience the thrill of surprise when they purchase any of the Walking Dead Blind Bag variant editions,” Image Comics said in a press release. “Each of the following issues will be available to purchase as a blind bag item, where customers have a chance of opening one of multiple trades dress variants (color, sketch, virgin, etc) of each iconic issue. Covers will feature art by J. Scott Campbell, James Harren, Emma Ríos, Declan Shalvey, and Sana Takeda, among other exciting to-be-announced artists, and will retail for $3.99 each.”

The major issues of The Walking Dead comics getting special edition variant covers include:

THE WALKING DEAD #1: 15TH Anniversary Blind Bag variant

THE WALKING DEAD #2: 15TH Anniversary Blind Bag variant

THE WALKING DEAD #7: 15TH Anniversary Blind Bag variant

THE WALKING DEAD #19: 15TH Anniversary Blind Bag variant

THE WALKING DEAD #27: 15TH Anniversary Blind Bag variant

THE WALKING DEAD #48: 15TH Anniversary Blind Bag variant

THE WALKING DEAD #53: 15TH Anniversary Blind Bag variant

THE WALKING DEAD #92: 15TH Anniversary Blind Bag variant

THE WALKING DEAD #98: 15TH Anniversary Blind Bag variant

THE WALKING DEAD #100: 15TH Anniversary Blind Bag variant

THE WALKING DEAD #108: 15TH Anniversary Blind Bag variant

THE WALKING DEAD #127: 15TH Anniversary Blind Bag variant

THE WALKING DEAD #138: 15TH Anniversary Blind Bag variant

THE WALKING DEAD #167: 15TH Anniversary Blind Bag variant

THE WALKING DEAD #171: 15TH Anniversary Blind Bag variant

The publisher will also be releasing at 15th Anniversary box loaded with collectibles to commemorate the milestone.

“I can’t quite believe it’s been 15 years. This is an amazing box set and it’s something that I would be proud to have on my bookshelf…” said longtime The Walking Dead comic artist Charlie Adlard. “Here’s to the next anniversary!”

The deluxe box set includes The Walking Dead Compendiums 1, 2, and 3—each with exclusive, new covers—collecting the first 144 issues of the New York Times best-selling survival horror series from Kirkman and Charlie Adlard. It also includes an exclusive, expanded edition of the Here’s Negan trade paperback, which now features the previously uncollected origins of Michonne, Tyrese, the Governor, and Morgan. This box promises to be the most complete collection of The Walking Dead ever assembled and is a cannot-miss experience for the ultimate fan.

The Walking Dead 15th Anniversary Box Set, which will retail for $200, will be available on Wednesday, October 3rd and in bookstores on Tuesday, October 9th. You can order it on Amazon right now, and it’s covered by their pre-order price guarantee.

The Walking Dead will be releasing issue #184 in October. The Walking Dead TV series will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC, returning for the second half of its fourth season on August 12. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.