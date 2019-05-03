The Walking Dead #191 with Shocking Cliffhanger Goes Back to Print

May’s The Walking Dead #191, which ended with a possibly successful assassination attempt on the life of Rick Grimes, is being rushed back to print.

In a press release, Image Comics and Skybound Entertainment announced it had fast-tracked Robert Kirkman and Charlie Adlard’s Walking Dead #191 for a second printing to accommodate high customer demand. The second printing hits stores Wednesday, May 29.

Issue #192, in stores June 5, is anticipated to resolve the cliffhanger that saw Sebastian Milton of the Commonwealth infiltrate Rick’s bedroom before shooting Rick point blank in the chest.

As The Walking Dead‘s fourth compendium draws to its close with issue #192, the compendium could wrap with the death of Rick Grimes. But the series, approaching its 16th year, will continue and is expected to transition to Carl Grimes as lead when — not if, but when — Rick is killed off.

“I know what I have to do to get where I’m going,” Kirkman told Variety in October. “I know the stories that have to be told, the deaths that have to happen, the changes I need to make to push things forward and evolve. When I get to those points I’ll know it’s time. I don’t think anyone should have concerns about things wrapping up too soon.”

Kirkman added he typically has 50 issues’ worth of story or five or six story arcs planned.

“I know what I’m building to, to eventually wrap things up,” he said. “If I didn’t have that I’d just be twisting in the wind trying to lay track. I don’t know if that’s going to come in 1,000 issues or 100 issues, but I know what the conclusion of the story is and what has to happen to get there.”

Kirkman is also heavily involved in the Walking Dead spinoff movie series starring Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes, who was written off the ongoing television series in November. In March, the Walking Dead creator and executive producer teased future updates on the coming movie franchise lie ahead in the coming months.

The Walking Dead #192 releases June 5.

